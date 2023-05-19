Alberta-wide bottle drive underway to support wildfire relief efforts

By Julieanne Acosta, May 19 2023—

As of May 19, 494 wildfires have occurred this year in Alberta — 94 of which are currently active. As the numbers continue to rise, the province has declared a state of emergency to ensure the safety of Albertans.

The Emergency Management Act allows the provincial government to have a higher level of intergovernmental coordination, access emergency discretionary funds and mobilize supports when a state of emergency is declared.

According to the update on May 18, there are 17 evacuation orders in place with more than 10,500 evacuees displaced from their homes. In response to the wildfires across the province, SkipTheDepot — an Alberta-based app for bottle and can recycling — announced its collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross and Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) to provide support to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

“As devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc on communities across the province, SkipTheDepot recognizes the power of collective action and the urgent need to extend a helping hand during these challenging times,” read the company’s press release.

SkipTheDepot currently services over 80,000 customers throughout Alberta — from Fort McMurray all the way to Lethbridge. By using the promo code 2023WILDFIRE, SkipTheDepot is currently collecting bottle donations in an Alberta-wide bottle drive where all proceeds will go to organizations actively involved in wildfire relief efforts. Starting May 17, customers can choose to donate to the Canadian Red Cross and AARCS.

Customers can download the app, schedule a pickup time and simply leave their bagged recyclables outside their door. A SkipTheDepot driver will come and collect the items. If the customer resides within Calgary or Edmonton, they can also donate the value of their clothing and electronics.

“Our hearts go out to the communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Alberta,” said CEO of SkipTheDepot, James Trask. “We know how Albertans come together in a time of need and wanted to offer another donation avenue.”

To learn more about SkipTheDepot, visit their website. To stay up-to-date with the Alberta wildfire status, visit the interactive status map.