UCP wins the Alberta 2023 provincial election

By Julieanne Acosta, May 30 2023—

Alberta will remain under a United Conservative Party (UCP) government — while the New Democratic Party (NDP) will sit as the official opposition.

After a long night of vote tabulating and endless speculation, the UCP has won the majority of seats in the Alberta Legislative Assembly — effectively re-electing Danielle Smith as the premier of Alberta. The tally of votes trickled in slowly, as many Albertans voiced their frustration on social media. Although official numbers are still unclear from Elections Alberta, many major Canadian broadcasting stations have called a UCP majority.

Regardless, Elections Alberta reassures Albertans that they are diligently checking the number of votes.

“Carefully and accurately processing votes takes time. Our Returning Officers and Election Officers are working hard to both compile the advance vote totals and complete a hand count of today’s ballots,” wrote Elections Alberta on Twitter.

“Tonight, we want to assure Albertans that the integrity of the provincial election is our priority—no matter how long it takes,” they continued in a separate tweet.

To learn more about the unofficial results, visit the Elections Alberta website.

This story is still developing. More information to come

Last updated: May 30, 12:10 a.m.