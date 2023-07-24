The Lucky Ducky Bucky deserves its hype: Calgary Stampede 2023 drink review

By Francesca Schoettler, July 24 2023—

For the person with severe food allergies or sensitivities, the Calgary Stampede has always been and most likely will continue to be a danger zone when evaluating safe food options. As someone who was diagnosed with Celiac Disease at a young age, eating out has always been a challenge. One wrong move (or meal, in this case) could lead to disaster (which I’d rather not describe in detail here — mainly for your sake). So with all of this in mind, I generally stick to dedicated gluten-free restaurants, which you often won’t find at a fair. However, when it comes to drinks at the Calgary Stampede, I didn’t think twice about ordering the TikTok sensation The Lucky Ducky Bucky. The Lucky Ducky Bucky is one of the many delicious concoctions that you can find at Family Squeezed Lemonade.

This bucky is a freshly squeezed lemonade bucket (you heard me right, bucket) topped with popping boba and a mouthwatering mango injector. The selling feature for younger audiences, however, may not necessarily be the lemonade itself but the adorable toy that comes with it. I am now the proud owner of the small unicorn that accompanied our bucky.

Family Squeezed Lemonade is a family-owned and operated business based in Calgary, Alberta. Something that is particularly special about this family business is that all of the ingredients in their lemonades are fresh, this means that you won’t find anything from a mix or concentrate. Family Squeezed Lemonade has always been one of my favourite trucks to visit at the Stampede when I’m in need of something refreshing and sweet, and I’m clearly not the only one who seems to think so judging by the long signature line that accompanies their food truck every year.

Despite the line, the staff (or cousins) are accommodating, welcoming and effective. After ordering our bucky it was ready to consume within minutes. The Original Sunshine, Fresh Mint Mojito, Rosie Raspberry and Mini Donut Bubble Tea Lemonade are just a few of the flavoured lemonades featured on their menu.

With their cheeky logo, when life gives you cousins, make lemonade, and brightly-coloured food truck, Family Squeezed Lemonade is hard to miss (and you certainly won’t want to).