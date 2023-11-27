Going on walks during the winter-time 

By Reyam Jamaleddine, November 27 2023—

Taking a moment to pause, throw whichever shoes are available at the front door and head out to take a stroll around the neighbourhood seems to be known as a luxury we can only enjoy during the warm and snow-less seasons.

The weather is dropping, snow is falling and your grades might be as well. Final exams are the season for the habits that increase our stress and affect our mental well-being. Being able to pause your study session, pause your thoughts and pause the stress can be very possible as Calgary enters the winter season.

Here are some tips on how to keep this mental-health luxury alive during the cold and snowy season.

Dress warm

It goes without saying, put on your favourite winter jacket, warm sweatpants and fuzzy socks. Although it may seem tedious for the overwhelmed student brain, make sure to take the time to grab your mittens and scarf. You may need to layer a sweater under your jacket or maybe even leggings under your sweats, tedious and annoying but worth it in the end.

Wear the proper shoes

Your fuzzy cozy Uggs may be the perfect option for chilly crisp days. But on the days when the snow seems to be slightly melted and the sun is out with no intention of hiding, it might be best to opt for your no-slip sneakers or hardy winter boots.

Grab a buddy

Double up with one of your friends, grab them and go on a walk together. Utilize this time to not only pause your studies but also have some social time.

Take the proper safety precautions

It is also important to take safety precautions in harsh weather conditions. If there seems to be too much ice or slippery pathways, this is a sure sign that it is time to head back. If you find yourself shivering with no signs of warming up this is also a sure sign that it is time to head back to study town.

It is important to be aware of all of the methods needed to be safe, but it is equally as important to realize that it is still very possible to continue to voyage out on your daily walks. By incorporating these steps into your routine, you should be able to alleviate some of the school stress you have been facing. Grab your winter essentials, grab a friend and venture out into the Calgarian winter landscape.