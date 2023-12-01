Easy ways to destress from school

By Julieanne Acosta, December 1 2023—

As midterms begin to wrap up and finals quickly start to approach, it’s essential that students take some time to unwind and destress before going back into the cycle of never-ending studying. With that being said, many of us see destressing as binging TV shows or lying in bed while scrolling through social media. While this is still a valid option, here are some other ways to destress that may have you feeling more fulfilled and relaxed by the end of it.

Colouring books

I’m only going to say this once: colouring is not just for the kids. As someone who hasn’t been gifted with the ability to draw or paint (both great options to destress as well), colouring books have been my next best bet. There’s something calming about colouring away to achieve the creative vision you had for the page. With many different themes to choose from there’s a colouring book to buy out there for everyone and all it takes is a pack of pencil crayons to colour with.

Walks

This may not seem like the most enticing one, however, going out into the fresh air is actually a great way to not feel cooped up studying all the time. A 10-minute nature walk around a park can mean all the difference. So put on your headphones, grab your dog if you have one (an added bonus, if you will) and head out to the nearest green space you have around you. If you have more time, going on a hike is a great alternative since Calgary is a quick road trip away from the mountains.

Journaling

Taking time to reflect at the end of the day helps to calm down our brain from the stress and chaos of the day. Taking just five minutes to practice gratitude or even just to recount the day can help us relax going into the evening. Expressing our emotions on paper can help with an emotional release that may even help you calm your mind even more.

Cooking/Baking

Try cooking that homecooked meal that you’ve been craving or those cupcakes you’ve been wanting to try. The process of cooking or baking can be a fun and creative way to unwind and end up with a great reward at the end too.

Being a student is not easy and as much as it has been ingrained in our brains that we must be on the go 24/7 — it is not true nor feasible. We have to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves in order to succeed in our studies. For a quick pick me up — take a nap.