Warmth or style? Why not both

By Julieanne Acosta, February 1 2024—

During those frigid temperatures that roll in this time of year, many of us want nothing more than to stay at home in our sweatpants and sweaters rather than make our way to our classes and brave the roads. But, it’s important to remember that in Calgary nothing will ever shut down due to the weather — so we might as well make the most of it. Here are some tips and tricks about how to stay warm while still feeling and looking good.

Consider your winter clothes an investment

Dropping a hefty amount of cash is not what a lot of us intend to do during this season but it can go a long way when buying a really good winter jacket or thermal-tech wear. If you don’t want to pay full price, thrift stores are a great outlet to still keep warm for a lower price. You can always pair your outerwear with a chunky scarf of your choice, ear muffs or a cute toque to showcase your own style while keeping warm.

Wear those layers

Make sure you are bundled up and ready to face the cold spell. A general rule to follow is that if it’s over -20 with the wind chill make sure you are doubling up your clothes if you plan to be outside for long periods of time (all my public transit users — I’m looking at you). Wear a long sleeve under your sweater, double up your socks and wear leggings or long-johns under your pants. Make sure your ears, head and hands are covered up when you’re outside. An extra layer can make a huge difference and your body will thank you.

Assess your activities throughout the day

When deciding what layers to wear, think about your plans for the day. If you’re going to class, think about how many people are in your classes. The last thing you want is to be stuck in a thermal sweater in a 300-person lecture with nothing under it. If you know you’re going to overheat delayering before class — although it may be time-consuming — can save you the overstimulation from sweating and feeling uncomfortable throughout the class.

At the end of the day, living in Calgary means having to adjust to the ever-changing temperatures — and hopefully, these tips will help you through those shifts. But while the seasons change, your style doesn’t have to. Buy that pink jacket, wear that fuzzy hat and feel confident in your style even while its -30.