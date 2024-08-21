U of C Dinos add eSports as official club sport

By Maggie Hsu, August 21 2024—

Calgary eSports United (CeSU), a student-run club at the University of Calgary, announced on April 28 through its social media channels that all teams under CeSU will now represent the University of Calgary under the Dinos name.

What started as the UCalgary League of Legends Club has evolved significantly under the leadership of former President Thompson Luu, current Co-President and Director of the Collegiate eSports program, Ryan Nguyen, and the other executive members of the club. Like many student-run organizations, CeSU faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as participation dropped. However, unlike other clubs that depended on in-person events, CeSU found an opportunity to thrive online. The rise of eSports allowed the club to not only survive but grow.

CeSU at GameCon 2023//Photo Courtesy CeSU

“We wanted to grow [our] scope and not be limited by League of Legends or Riot Games” said Nguyen, reflecting on the club’s transformation in an interview with the Gauntlet.

Over the next three years, CeSU expanded its reach, building interest in a variety of games beyond League of Legends. Teams for popular titles like Valorant, Rocket League, Apex Legends and Overwatch were formed, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for eSports on campus. Simultaneously, the collegiate eSports scene in Alberta was also flourishing with programs emerging from the University of Alberta, Mount Royal University, NorQuest College, Keyano College and beyond. This regional growth aligned with CeSU’s vision of creating a robust collegiate eSports network.

“[We aim to create a] collegiate network where we have multiple games, signed players [and] management,” explained Luu, highlighting the club’s ambitions to elevate from campus organization to a recognized club sport.

Photo courtesy CeSU

The transition to competing under the Dinos banner involved collaboration with several key stakeholders, including then-Dean of Engineering Bill Rosehart and the staff at Active Living. Recognizing CeSU’s strong structure and impressive performance in Western Canada, these partners facilitated a smooth transition, allowing CeSU to officially compete as part of the Dinos.

Competing under the Dinos name represents more than just a rebranding—it signifies a step towards legitimizing eSports as a recognized sport.

“There’s a lot of stigma involved [with playing] video games … [it] can be excessive. But there’s also a point in playing video games where it can lead to something,” said Luu, addressing the ongoing debate over whether eSports qualifies as a sport.

While the physical aspect of eSports remains a topic of debate, professional eSports teams increasingly incorporate physical fitness and nutrition into their training, mirroring traditional sports teams. As eSports gains global recognition – with million-dollar prize pools, the introduction of the eSports World Cup and the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of the Olympic eSports Games – it’s clear that the industry is on the rise. This moment presents an excellent opportunity for young gamers to turn their passion into a chance to represent their school (and potentially beyond) in competitive eSports.

For Luu, Nguyen and the members of CeSU, the primary goal is to ensure the club’s sustainability. They hope to avoid the common fate of SU clubs that often decline as members graduate. To this end, CeSU is focused on establishing a robust infrastructure that includes scouting prospects, recruiting new players, and training team managers and coaches. With support from Active Living, they aim to enhance the program’s visibility and ensure its longevity. Looking ahead, CeSU plans to expand into other game titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Counter-Strike, while continuing to produce results that demonstrate their competitiveness on the national and international stage. Additionally, they aspire to work with Calgary high schools and local leagues to host tournaments and events, further growing the eSports scene within Alberta.

Commenting on the current state of eSports in North America and beyond, Luu and Nguyen noted the ongoing efforts of university presidents and athletic directors to collaborate in expanding the collegiate eSports system. Despite concerns about waning interest from sponsors, the momentum behind collegiate eSports continues to build, driven by a passionate community and a rapidly evolving industry. Video games have been cemented in our culture by gamers and just like traditional athletes, gamers are always striving to elevate their competitive play. This shared drive for excellence is the bridge that connects eSports to conventional sports, highlighting the commonalities these activities share.

Photo courtesy CeSU

To support CeSU, join their Discord of over 1500 members and follow them on Instagram for updates on upcoming events. Whether you are looking to join a team or are just looking for someone to play with at 1AM, CeSU is there for you! They also invite the UCalgary community to join them in ENA04, the gaming room and feel free to ask them how you can be part of the community. Anyone can be involved in any capacity and all are welcome.

CeSU is now led by Co-Presidents Ryan Nguyen and Abhiraam Manchiraju. They are looking forward to competing in their first full collegiate season of representing the Dinos and hope to compete in the Canadian Nationals which will feature teams from across Canada. They are looking to run the Battle of Alberta in collaboration with other collegiate teams in Alberta with hopes of making the event bigger and better than in previous years.