FROSH 2024: Supports for marginalized groups at the U of C 

By Dianne Miranda, September 4 2024—

University life presents unique challenges, particularly for some students who may face additional barriers to success. Fortunately, there are a variety of dedicated support services available across campus to address these needs and promote an inclusive academic experience for Neurodivergent, Indigenous or First-Generation students.

Neurodiversity Support Across Campus

Neurodiversity Support Office (NSO)

The NSO offers a variety of support to students, staff and faculty through workshops, events and support advising with Neurodiversity Support Advisors (NSAs). The office supports students in navigating systems with goal setting and achieving goals, improving personal function and finding positive ways to cope. NSAs support any current students who self-identifies as neurodivergent. Students do not need to disclose any diagnosis.

Student Accessibility Services (SAS)

The SAS is dedicated to working together with the campus community to develop an accessible, equitable and supportive learning environment. Their mission aims to promote both academic and personal growth for every student.

Students can register with SAS to activate and organize academic accommodations and funding for disability-related services at any point in their degree program, however, they are encouraged to do so as early as possible.

Student Success Centre (SSC)

The SSC organizes the Neurodiversity Immersive Campus Experience (NICE) days, which is a free two-days program that aims to engage students who self-identify as neurodivergent. This initiative includes workshops, tours and discussions that support students in an ongoing supportive and sensory-friendly learning environment. Students who participate will be introduced to fellow neurodivergent peers, helpful campus resources and will be provided with information on navigating university.

Indigenous Students

Writing Symbols Lodge (WSL)

The WSL is dedicated to supporting current and prospective First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) students in their academic journey. It provides a culturally based environment where Indigenous students can access academic advising, tutoring and workshops tailored to their needs. The WSL also works with various FNMI organizations and communities, corporate partners, other educational institutions and the greater campus community.

Office of Indigenous Engagement

The Office of Indigenous Engagement works to integrate Indigenous perspectives and knowledge into the university’s programs, policies and practices. The office supports Indigenous students, faculty and staff through various initiatives and resources — such as the

Elders’ Wisdom Series and the Beginning the Journey Towards Reconciliation and Anti-Indigenous Racism workshops — and promotes cultural awareness across the campus.

First Generation Students

The First-Generation Mentorship program through the SSC offers crucial support for both students who are the first in their family to attend university and international students who are the first to attend university in Canada. By connecting them with experienced upper-year student mentors, this program provides valuable guidance through wellbeing support, academic advising and access to a supportive community.

This list only covers a fraction of the numerous supports that can help students navigate the complexities of university life and help a smooth transition and settle in with U of C.