FROSH 2024: Five Reasons to be a fan of Dinos Sports

By Maggie Hsu, September 9 2024—

While it is not quite at the level of the NCAA, our U of C Dinos have the talent and entertainment value that deserve your support and I’d argue it’s more fun. Here is a quick list to convince you to come out to at least one game or event this school year (it will not be your last).

1. You get free tickets.

As a U of C student, you get free admission to almost all exhibition and regular season home events in any sport. All you need to do is flash your student ID and you can get into the gates without a problem.

The Crowchild Classic hockey games played at the Saddledome require the purchase of a ticket but you get a huge discount.

2. The Crowchild Classic

Going to U of C wouldn’t be half as fun without the rivalry with a certain other school just down the road from us. The Crowchild Classic is a season-long series that pits us against the Mount Royal University (MRU) Cougars as our Dinos battle all season to determine who is the superior school (and why it’s us). It ends with the Crowchild Classic hockey games played out of the Saddledome which is essentially a huge party with some hockey and friendly chirping between us and our neighbours in blue at the home of the Calgary Flames.

3. Watching the development of high-caliber athletes

The Dinos have a storied history of producing athletes that have succeeded professionally and internationally. The Dinos Athletics programs have alumni that have represented Canada at the Olympics; that play domestically in professional leagues like the Canadian Football League (CFL), Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Canadian Premier League (CPL), as well as internationally in all sports.

4. Be a part of something bigger than yourself

This sounds extremely corny but one of the greatest things about being a spectator of sports is that you can go into it completely blind. The wonderful thing about sports fans is that everyone is willing to answer questions no matter how “dumb” you may think your question is — everyone has been there. The real beauty of it is that it’s as big as you want it to be. Maybe you won’t paint your face red on day one and you never will but you may find some pride in wearing a Dinos sweatshirt to class and sparking up a conversation with a fellow fan.

5. It’s fun

It may sound biased coming from the Sports Editor and a lifelong sports fan, but I genuinely believe there is something pure and fun about putting your energy into being a fan of one or many sports. I fully acknowledge and accept that not everyone likes sports and that’s okay. But you cannot tell me that screaming at the top of your lungs when your team scores a huge point isn’t satisfying and releases something primal within your soul.