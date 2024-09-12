FROSH 2024: Getting involved with research at the U of C 

By Kimberly Taylor, September 12 2024

Research may seem like something only fully qualified professors do, but undergraduate students can participate in research and even create their own research projects while still working on their undergraduate degree. Both the Students’ Union (SU) and the University of Calgary have programs to encourage and support undergraduate researchers. For whatever your interest there is a way to follow your curiosity through the research process.

Ready For Research Badge

This micro-credential functions as an introduction to research. You will be introduced to creating a research question, funding, sources and data, ethics and other aspects of research.

After completion, you get a digital badge to add to your LinkedIn, CV, resume and any future volunteer applications. You’ll also meet students interested in research and start to see yourself as a researcher.

Ask!

Your professor might seem intimidating, but most are passionate about their research area. Drop by their office hours and ask them about their research, summer funding opportunities or even if they need any research volunteers.

Teaching assistants (TAs) are also researching their own theses and generally have opportunities for research volunteering. Most TAs also have office hours, but you can also send them an email or chat with them after a lab or tutorial session.

Finding hidden labs

Research labs can be hard to find — hidden away in basements and at the tops of the tall research towers behind locked doors. You’re better off searching for them online, but Google won’t be of much help, and the U of C website can be a maze of 404’s.

To discover hidden labs you’ll need to learn how to navigate this maze. Start with your faculty page and navigate to your department. From here, there should be a research tab that will take you either to labs, clusters, or individual profiles. Some of these links will be broken — but don’t give up! Once you have the name of the lab, you’re now ready to Google.

Many labs have their own webpages with contacts, or volunteer tabs. Use these to directly apply to labs or send them a friendly (and professional) email asking to join their lab. Be prepared to list your research interests and experience. Don’t be shy! If you’re not ready they will let you know, but many labs are willing to train you if you’re willing to show up consistently and put the work in.

PURE and other summer studentships

Too busy during the school year for research? PURE offers funding for summer research through one online application for all the awards you are eligible to receive.

The most important aspect is securing a supervisor — a mentor — to guide you through the research process over the summer. Find a lab whose research you are interested in and email them. Or drop by your professor’s office hours and ask them if they would be willing to supervise you over the summer for a PURE award. Even if you don’t get an award, asking and applying may lead to other opportunities.

Attend the Undergraduate Research Symposium

The symposium is offered in November by the SU with workshops and a poster session. If you’re just getting started, simply attend and chat with people about their research. If you’ve already done some research you can apply to share your research in a poster session and attend workshops.

Research is a messy, difficult, frustrating and sometimes unpredictable process, but one well worth participating in to round out your undergraduate degree or prepare for grad school to give yourself hands-on experience with classroom knowledge. There are probably as many ways to participate in research as there are undergraduate students at the U of C, because ultimately what makes research a success is your unique perspective.