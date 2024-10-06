SU By-Elections 2024: Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Representative

By Vama Saini, October 6 2024—

Danielle Barry

Danielle Barry, a third-year doctor of veterinary medicine student, is running for Faculty of Veterinary Medicine representative in the upcoming by-election. Originally from Treaty 6 Territory and a member of the Sandy Bay Ojibwe First Nation, Barry holds both a Bachelor’s in Biology and a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Alberta.

Barry was appointed to this role after it went unfilled during the general elections, giving her valuable experience as the current SU veterinary medicine representative.

In her platform, she emphasizes three main priorities.

First, she is committed to advocating for veterinary students by acting as a liaison between them, the faculty and the SU. She plans to ensure that student concerns, particularly those around tuition changes and the costs of fourth-year clinical rotations, are brought to the appropriate channels.

Second, Barry is determined to improve veterinary students’ awareness of SU services, especially at the geographically distant Spy Hill campus, where students are often disconnected from the resources available to those on the main campus.

Lastly, Barry is focused on facilitating changes and supporting SU Clubs that are relevant to veterinary students, building on her experience since being appointed as the current representative in May.

Barry’s experience in the role and her clear focus on student advocacy and campus inclusivity make her a strong candidate for the position. With her prior experience as the SU rep and her commitment to key student issues, she appears well-suited to continue in this role.