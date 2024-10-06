SU By-Elections 2024: Werklund School of Education

By Vama Saini, October 6 2024—

Siena Yee

Siena Yee, a third-year education student, is running for Werklund School of Education representative in the 2024 SU by-election. Her platform centers on effective communication, advocating for actionable change and being an advocate for her peers. Yee highlights her accessibility, stressing the importance of being approachable and available to listen to students’ concerns. She promises to use her leadership and communication skills to connect with both students and council members to ensure that the challenges faced by Werklund students are heard and addressed.

Yee’s campaign emphasizes fostering a stronger sense of community within the faculty through events that celebrate student accomplishments and create an open forum for ideas and concerns. Additionally, she seeks to improve student awareness regarding academic and wellbeing issues, aiming to make progress on these fronts during General Faculties Council meetings.

Yee’s proactive approach and willingness to advocate for student concerns could make her an effective and responsive representative for the Werklund School of Education.