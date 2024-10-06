The 2024 Olympics in five memorable memes

By Emma Djukic, October 6 2024—

The Olympics concluded on ​​Sunday, Aug. 11th, and Canada proudly came home with 27 medals – nine gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze. This was a record-breaking year for our incredible athletes! Not only that, but Canada also claimed 10 gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals in the Paralympic Games, which ended on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

The inspiring showcase of athletic talent made for an amazing end to the summer. But amid all the physics-defying feats and breathtaking performances, the memes from the games took on a life of their own, creating some unforgettable moments online.

Here are five of the most memorable memes from this year’s Summer Olympics and Paralympics. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, it covers some of the most hilarious and culturally relevant moments from the games.

Sharpshooters: Did Turkey send a hitman?

Photo credit the Epoch Times

They say you never remember second place, but that isn’t true for Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec. In a viral comparison, on the left, we have a high-tech sharpshooter from South Korea, sporting futuristic-looking glasses, a carefully careless backward hat and an undeniably confident stance. On the right? Dikec looks like your uncle at a backyard BBQ who casually decided to shoot cans off the fence. The internet exploded, especially on TikTok, where anime fans and meme creators had a field day, poking fun at the stark contrast between the two competitors’ appearances.

Breakdancers: It was nice while it lasted

Photo credit Getty Images

Rachael Gunn, also known as “RayGun” from Australia, single-handedly put an end to Breakdancing’s one-time run at the Olympics. In what was supposed to be an impressive debut for the sport, Gunn delivered a performance that could only be described as an elementary school dance recital gone wrong. Even the judges seemed lost. Although there were some incredible performances in the category, the event will be forever remembered for Gunn’s unfortunate showing, which earned her a shocking 0 points.

Who needs arms?: The Armless Archer

Photo credit Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Think you need arms to excel at archery? Think again! Matt Stutzman from the United States defied all odds, outcompeting Ai Xinliang of China, 149 to 147, to win gold in the Paralympic archery event. Stutzman, who has no arms, achieved a near-perfect score of 150 and became the first person with this incredible disability to win the event. He has inspired a new generation of Paralympic archers and beyond, showing the world that limits only exist if you let them.

Superman?: Stephen Nedoroscik

Photo credit Roger Sherman

“Show up, pommel horse, leave.” That’s how Stephen Nedoroscik became a legend in the gymnastics world this year. The American men’s gymnastics team struggled with the pommel horse all season, so it was seen as a huge gamble when they brought in Nedoroscik, a specialist who only competes in this one event. And when the event was placed dead last, all eyes were on him. Sitting on the sidelines for most of the competition, Nedoroscik watched as his teammates experienced highs and lows. Then, finally, it was his turn. With laser focus, he delivered a stunning performance that earned him an individual bronze medal, pushing the American team to the podium with a bronze as well. His Clark Kent-style glasses and quiet confidence quickly made him a meme, with fans swooning over his superhero-like reveal. Many hearts broke when they found out he already has a girlfriend.

High jump under the bar

Photo credit Reuters

New Zealander high jumper Hamish Kerr became an unexpected meme when, in a comical turn of events, he ended up diving under the bar in one of his high jump attempts. The clip of this bizarre moment quickly went viral, with the internet buzzing about his unusual technique. However, Kerr’s dive didn’t signify failure. In a remarkable comeback, Kerr went on to clear the bar in later attempts and ultimately secured the gold medal in the event. His dive under the bar may have earned him meme fame, but his performance on the field earned him Olympic glory.

Memes have become an important part of modern Olympic culture. They boost the popularity of the events and bring them into mainstream consciousness, especially among younger audiences. Hosting the games is a monumental task, but by tapping into the viral power of social media, the positive (and often silly) moments of these hard working athletes get highlighted in a unique and entertaining way.