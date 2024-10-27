Boxing coaches comment on Calgary’s growing boxing community and fight scene

By Hannah Caparino, October 27 2024—

Boxing as a sport has grown in popularity over the past few years due to online demand and its commerciality. Calgary in particular has been fostering a boxing community that is based on practicality and developing a healthier lifestyle for all. Olympus Boxing Club’s co-founder and owner, Angelo Habib, and Rogelio Boxing Club founder and owner, Roger Redoble, spoke with the Gauntlet to discuss how their respective gyms are aimed to accommodate everyone within the Calgary boxing community.

“Introducing Olympus Boxing Club to Calgary, I would say it’s the premier boxing club in Calgary to learn traditional boxing, self-defence and getting in good shape. Our goal has always been to help people live a healthy lifestyle while learning the art of boxing,” said Habib.

Redoble, like Habib, introduced his gym as a place that prioritises safety and accessibility.

“I would introduce my boxing club that welcomes not just fighters — the biggest hurdle is that people are afraid to come to real boxing gyms because they’re worried that they’d have to fight or spar. But you can join old-school boxing gyms that have all the benefits without hurting each other and that’s what I start off with new members who are looking to get into it for fitness,” said Redoble.

Both coaches addressed the topic of boxing’s violent stereotypes and explained that the one-on-one support and welcoming manner of all the coaches make the boxing space accessible. Despite the risk factors and concussion rates, the coaches at each gym are trained to guide newcomers with the proper skills and techniques. The reasons for choosing boxing as a form of fitness can vary. From weight loss to getting into the professional circuit, both boxing clubs can arrange individual goal-setting for those just starting to get into boxing. The boxing community also thrives due to its social aspects, by inviting people to the gym and fighting events, it creates a wider boxing community throughout the city.

“This is definitely the place to come to from a social aspect. People can really come here and it can be that second home for them outside of work or school and come here to be in a safe haven,” said Habib. “We offer a place where people can come and feel safe while they’re learning how to box and get in the best shape of their lives.”

The benefit that both coaches saw in their clubs was the engagement from all members. Habib noted how lives are transformed both physically and mentally, and expressed how boxing and martial arts develop respect and discipline. Redoble spoke on how boxing is incredibly functional and increases an individual’s awareness.

“It really is a full body workout and it works all your functional training,” said Redoble, “On the more mental side of things it works on confidence and awareness.”

The greater Calgary boxing community includes a number of clubs like Impact Boxing & Fitness and Southpaw Boxing. The Calgary community is fairly tight-knit, with much of the knowledge overlapping. There are multiple ways to become involved in the community, and it can include joining a gym or making appearances in the different fighting events to support Calgary’s best local fighters.

“There’s so many good people in the industry and good family people, and they care about their members. It’s really such a great vibe and great energy … we all know each other and help each other,” said Redoble.

Inquiries and information about Olympus Boxing Club can be found on their website and Rogelio Boxing Club’s website.