Seven women who have led the fight for equality in sports 

By Reyam Jamaleddine, November 5 2024—

Women in sports aren’t just talented in their craft but they also are powerful in their capacity to transform the social perceptions of women’s role in society. They have faced discrimination in the forms of berating historical debates about how sports affect female fertility, the gender pay gap and the overall lack of access and opportunity that young girls face in sports. Despite all of the challenges and barriers, women have relentlessly pushed against the boundaries.

As constant advocates for the advancement of women’s equality, female athletes have utilized their voices to inspire change. What resonates from these voices in sports is the progress in this sphere has had an impact beyond just the playing field. Let’s have a look at the women who have challenged barriers and made a difference for all women in sports.

Kathrine Switzer

In 1967, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially run in the Boston Marathon. At the time, it was widely believed that women did not have the strength to complete the 26.2 mile run. Shortly after the race began, there were physical attempts to remove Switzer from the race but she persevered and continued. She finished the race and continued to become a lifelong advocate for women’s participation in long-distance running. In 1971, after her efforts and dramatic emphasis on parity in sports, women were officially able to compete in long-distance running.

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King is an American tennis player who has laid the foundation for equality for women in sports. This trailblazing advocate for women’s equality in sports is known for her tenacity in fighting for equal prize money for men and women. King is most famous for her 1973 appearance in the Battle of the Sexes in which she defeated Bobby Riggs — who had previously claimed that women’s tennis is inferior to the men’s game — in consecutive sets with 90 million viewers.

Manon Rhéaume

This Quebec-born Canadian was the first woman to play in a National Hockey League (NHL) game. Manon Rhéaume broke barriers in the male-dominated sport and opened the doors of opportunity for female hockey players. She continued her career by coaching women’s professional hockey and also founded an athletic scholarship program for girls.

Hayley Wickenheiser

Former University of Calgary student, Hayley Wickenheiser was the first woman to play full-time professional hockey in a position other than goalie in a male-dominated league. She is the most decorated female hockey player of all time and currently is a resident doctor as well as the assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs. A recent project that she has been working on is the creation of hockey sticks targeted at the female market with the intent of keeping women and girls playing the sport long-term. Wickenheiser was inducted into the Dino’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 28.

Nawal El Moutawakel

In the 1984 Olympics during the 400m hurdles race, Nawal El Moutawakel became the first African-Arab and Muslim woman to win an Olympic gold medal. This win paved the way for many young girls who came from the same background. At the time, many women from Arab and African countries did not compete. This major win from El Moutawakel opened the door for opportunities and resources towards competition in these sports.

Tahmina Kohistani

Tahmina Kohistani participated in the 2012 London Olympics despite facing harassment, resentment and criticism in her home country of Afghanistan. Being aware of the risks she would face back home, Kohistani ran in the 100-meter sprint. Although finishing last, she established a powerful message for Afghani women that although living under Taliban rule, they still maintain their agency.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is widely considered to be one of the best tennis players of all time. The former American tennis player has continued to lead a life of advocacy for parity in sports. Off the court, she is a Black Lives Matter (BLM) advocate, a champion for body positivity, an educator for black maternal health and a role model for young girls and women in sports. Whether on or off the court, Williams is a trailblazing advocate for women in sports across the board.

The contributions and achievements of women in sports have reshaped societal norms and challenged the institutional and societal structures that are placed as barriers for women. The efforts of female athletes to achieve visibility and parity are ongoing and will continue to reshape the landscape of women’s sports. When a woman is an athlete, she is simultaneously an activist, a role model and a match to the patriarchy. Whether it’s fighting for pay equity, pushing for fair representation or creating new opportunities for young girls — women in sports continue to be leaders in the broader struggle for gender equality.

This article is a part of our Voices section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.