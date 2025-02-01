Women’s Dinos triumph in thrilling shootout to claim 2025 Crowchild Classic victory

By Emma Djukic, February 1 2025—

In the most anticipated matchup of the year, the University of Calgary Dinos triumphed over the Mount Royal University Cougars in a thrilling shootout, securing a 2-1 victory at the 2025 Crowchild Classic, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Entering the game on a crushing 10-match losing streak, the Dinos were just one point away from being eliminated from playoff contention. Their fate wasn’t entirely in their hands—Trinity Western, a key rival, was playing the top-ranked University of Alberta this weekend. If Trinity Western managed to win at least one of those games and the Dinos lost both of their games, Calgary’s postseason run would be over. Any other outcome would keep their hopes alive, but every remaining game was now a must-win. With everything on the line, the Dinos delivered when it mattered most.

Kate Wagner (Left), Josie Mcleod (Center), Brette Kerley (Right); Dinos v. MRU Cougars, Scotiabank Saddledome. Jan 31, 2025. Photos by Michael Sarsito.

The first period was a tense chess match, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm. As time ticked down, plays became sharper, but neither side managed to break the deadlock.

MRU struck first in the second period when Summer Fomradas found the back of the net, igniting the crowd. With 15 minutes left in the period, the pressure on the Dinos skyrocketed. The pace intensified as both teams launched relentless attacks, but Dinos goaltender Amelia Awad stood tall, delivering save after save. Despite the Cougars’ offensive onslaught, Awad remained unshakable, keeping the Dinos within reach. The period ended with MRU holding a narrow 1-0 lead.

Amelia Awad; Dinos v. MRU Cougars, Scotiabank Saddledome. Jan 31, 2025. Photos by Michael Sarsito.

Despite the deficit, the Dinos were playing with confidence, executing sharp plays and pressing hard for an equalizer. Their perseverance paid off early in the third period when they capitalized on a power play—Brooklyn Anderson, a recent transfer from Trinity Western, netted the tying goal to a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

Brooklyn Anderson; Dinos v. MRU Cougars, Scotiabank Saddledome. Jan 31, 2025.

“Yeah, that was crazy,” Anderson said in the post-game interview. “The girls had been talking about it leading up to the game, but you don’t really know what it’s like until you experience it. It’s definitely something I won’t forget for a long time.” When asked about the goal that leveled the score, she added, “[Coach] put the power play unit out there and said, ‘You gotta go get one,’ so that was my mindset—I had to get one.” And she did.

With regulation ending in a 1-1 tie, the game headed to overtime—five minutes of high-stakes, three-on-three sudden death. Just seconds in, MRU took a costly penalty on their top scorer, Aliya Johma, giving the Dinos a crucial 4-on-3 advantage. The Cougars fired shot after shot, but Awad remained a fortress in the net, turning away every attempt.

The buzzer sounded, sending the game to a nerve-wracking shootout. The energy inside the Saddledome was electric as each skater took their place at center ice.

Both teams missed their opening attempts. Then, Dinos’ forward, Sydney Mercier, skated down the ice and buried the puck past the Cougars’ goalie, sending the arena into a frenzy. The final three shots were unsuccessful, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory for the Dinos.

Amelia Awad (Left), Sydney Mercier (Right) Dinos v. MRU Cougars, Scotiabank Saddledome. Jan 31, 2025. Photos by Daman Singh.

When asked how she remained calm under immense pressure, Awad offered a simple yet profound response. “It sounds kind of strange, but the weird thing is you just have to try to have fun. In that moment, you’ve done all you can in a game. And then you realize you’re playing in a shootout, in the Saddledome—what more can you ask for?”

For her phenomenal performance, Awad was named the game’s first star, finishing with 34 saves and a flawless shootout record.

The Dinos will face the Cougars again on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Flames Community Arena. With the playoffs within reach, they’ll look to carry this momentum forward, aiming to finish the regular season strong and claim the title they deserve.

The Crowchild Classic continues to be more than just a game—it’s a showcase of passion, undeniable skill and the fierce yet unifying spirit of rivalry. Year after year, it brings fans and players together, showcasing the best talent Calgary Universities have to offer, and delivering an incredible game every time.