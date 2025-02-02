Former Dino, Talia White, comes full circle with Calgary Wild FC

By Maggie Hsu, February 2 2025—

For Talia White, signing with Calgary Wild FC means more than joining a new team—it’s about coming home. From grassroots soccer systems in Calgary to a decorated career with the Dinos and now returning to play as a professional athlete in her hometown, her journey embodies the growth of women’s soccer in Canada as well as the dreams of many young girls playing soccer today.

White’s resume is impressive to begin with. A former Canada West Rookie of the Year, multiple-time Canada West All-Star and Academic All-Canadian, she was instrumental in leading the Dinos women’s soccer team to their first Canada West title in 14 years in 2019. Her craving for competition and a high-level of play took her across the world to Australia’s South Hobart FC to Ireland’s Treaty United, where she captained the squad. Now, as part of the inaugural Northern Super League (NSL) season, set to kick off in just a few months in April, she’s set to make history on familiar turf.

Growing up in Calgary, White didn’t have a professional team to aspire for, let alone a women’s team that she foresaw herself playing on. Watching the NSL come to life altered the trajectory of her professional career significantly.

“Being homegrown Calgarian and doing all my soccer in Calgary, I think watching the beginning of the NSL is something that every young girl dreams of,” White said in an interview with The Gauntlet. “I made the choice to leave Canada to pursue my dreams, and to now be a part of [the league’s] inaugural season is very humbling … Knowing that the path is there for girls like me is amazing.”

White always knew she would want to return to North America, but signing with a Canadian team and even better, Calgary was the ideal scenario.

“Leaving [my] family and friends is a really hard thing,” White reflected. “I was always wanting to end up [in Calgary]. I was super grateful to be able to travel the world to pursue my dreams but to be back in North America and in my hometown is an indescribable feeling.”

White’s origins in soccer started at a later time compared to others at her level. Originally a baseball player, she transitioned around age 12 to have the opportunity to spend more time with her friends who also played the sport. This decision would ultimately work out for her as these friendships have lasted ever since.

“The team we created when we were younger, we were all so competitive and we became family,” White described the value of these relationships. “We just kept pursuing and ended up at U of C because I still wanted to play during post-secondary … With all of us under Troy Flannery and still with this group of girls I grew up with, we wanted to win for each other and it’s something I held on to for a long time.”

This notion of friendship, found family and girlhood is nothing new in women’s team sports in particular. With a large group of personalities having grown up together and finding themselves in a special situation—the opportunity to compete together fueled each other to grow and want to seek out these experiences at a higher level. White, reflecting on this sense of camaraderie found at the end of her university career that she wasn’t ready to give up yet.

“I think that my competitive side never went away. I still wanted more and I still wanted to win, not only for me but for the girls I grew up with. I think we all crave that a little bit,” White reflected on her drive for success. “Troy (Flannery) demanded excellence from us and that instilled something in me. Even after university, I wasn’t done—I still wanted to win.”

Leaving the Dinos to search for more meant stepping into the unknown, first in Australia then in Ireland.

“[Going overseas] was quite an adjustment,” White admitted. “Our group had been together for so long in Calgary and once we graduated, it was like ‘Where are we all going to go?’ One dai I just thought to do it like there was no looking back.”

This experience enriched White’s play as she needed to adapt to every team she joined. Learning different styles of play and what competition meant overseas was a huge adjustment.

“Different parts of the world view competition differently and I think the way they play the sport is very different so you have to adapt to your environment and lean on the people around,” White said. “But if you put good vibes out there, I feel like you’re always going to get good vibes back and every single teammate and person I met in Australia and Ireland were so, so amazing.”

Talia White during her time with the Dino’s; Photo by Lance McKenzie

The ability to adapt and holding her value of putting out good vibes rewarded her well. When the NSL was announced, White had shifted her goal: return to Canada.

“I wasn’t ready to be done playing yet [and] Calgary was my dream. You can’t describe a feeling of representing your hometown, especially growing up with this community around you who know your journey and followed you the whole way.”

White wouldn’t have to wait long as the call from the Wild came over the holidays.

“Over Christmas, I got a call from the Wild and that was the best Christmas gift I could have asked for,” White smiled. “To be able to play in front of them and sort of give back is such an amazing feeling and I’m so grateful.”

With the season just a few short months away, White is looking forward to the talented Calgary roster who continue to sign high-calibre talent.

“I know the other Calgary girls quite well from playing together in the summer and they’re all amazing people. Amazing players,” White described the current Wild roster. “I have nothing but great things to say about [the signings]. Every announcement has been exciting and I think we’re going to be a very competitive team—hungry.”

With a sports-driven city like Calgary with passionate fans that demand excellence and success from their teams, the White and the Wild can only thrive in this environment, feeding off the energy that comes from the community on and off the field. Wild FC will play at McMahon Stadium, home of the Calgary Stampeders but a venue that White knows well from her days in her Dinos gold and red kits.

“I think that first home game, the atmosphere and the fans will be full of emotions,” White anticipates her first game at home. “It’ll be super exciting and I think everyone will buy in—it’ll be a good start to the season.”

At the end of the day, for White, it’s more than just playing the game. It’s about inspiring the next generation and giving back to the community that watched her grow and allowed her to thrive to become the player she is today.