“They took care of business like good Dinos”: Fans react to Women’s Crowchild Classic showdown

By Nazeefa Ahmed, February 4 2025—

The energy was electric at the Scotiabank Saddledome as fans packed the stands for the annual hockey rivalry. The women’s game set the tone for the night drawing an enthusiastic crowd from both schools. Fan chants, posters and a sea of red and blue added to the night’s competitive spirit in the students’ own ‘Battle of Alberta’.

After the Mount Royal Cougars scored their first goal against the Dinos, MRU student Madison Johnson was glad to finally see some action in the second period.

“We won a couple of years ago and the whole game was 0-0 until the shootout so it is very nice to see some more action,” said Johnson.

Photo by Mia Gilje

However, the womens did have to go into a shootout in the end this time as well. U of C students were a bit caught off guard by MRU’s first goal, but kept the good-natured roasting going.

“We got to let them have something, you know, we can’t let them feel that bad,” Sarah Brown, fourth year geography major at the U of C.

This is Brown’s third Crowchild Classic, and as an avid hockey fan, she values the community even more than the game itself.

“I love to get to banter with my MRU friends so I love coming back for the spirit of it,” said Brown.

Photo by Mia Gilje

The game was a hard-fought battle, with both teams evenly matched until the end, when Dinos’ forward, Sydney Mercier took the winning shot.

There was also some sibling rivalry in the stands, as Vanessa Fleischer, U of C student and Valentina Fleischer, MRU student were sitting side by side, but exchanging playful jabs throughout the game.

“They got unlucky, okay,” said Valentina Fleischer, referring to the Cougars. “I think the [MRU] women were working really hard at the end there.”

Photo by Mia Gilje

In the end, the Dinos’ win was met with loud cheers from the red side of the rink. Education graduate Hiba Kharroubi attended the game for the second time and expressed optimism for the men’s game following the women’s victory.

“Feeling so good, so proud of U of C right now,” said “I love the school spirit. We get to see everyone come together once a year during the Classic so it’s fun.”

“They took care of business like good Dinos,” said Xavier Dalton, another U of C student.

Photo by Mia Gilje

MRU students such as Liv Gook, was proud of the Cougars despite the loss.

“I think that the girls did really well regardless of the score. I think they fought hard and the boys are going to do the same,” said Gook.

Women from both teams left it all on the ice and as the final buzzer sounded the energy in the arena carried forward to the men’s game, fueling the crowd for another intense showdown.