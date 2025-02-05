Dino’s dominate Cougars in Men’s Crowchild Classic, fans react

By Vama Saini, February 5 2025—

The annual Crowchild Classic brought together thousands of students, alumni, and hockey fans to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 31, as the University of Calgary Dinos faced off against the Mount Royal University Cougars. With a crowd of 13,139 in attendance, the energy in the arena was electric from the very start.

The game began at 7:30 p.m., and both Dinos and Cougars fans were loud and rowdy, filling the Saddledome with chants, cheers and unwavering school spirit.

Early into the first period, the Dinos struck first, scoring a goal against the Cougars to take a 1-0 lead. Despite the setback, MRU fans remained optimistic.

“I think we’re still going to kick ass,” said Laura Povlet, an MRU Education student, expressing confidence in her team’s ability to turn the game around.

Mabz Mabior, a third-year MRU Data Science student, echoed the passion from the Cougars’ side.

“We’re out here rooting for MRU and we’re going to get it back real quick,” said Mabior.

When asked why he returned for another Crowchild Classic, Mabior pointed to the atmosphere. “Look at the people, look around — it’s alive. The people, the hockey, the vibes,” said Mabior.

Photo by Vama Saini

As the second period progressed, the Dinos extended their lead to 2-0. The momentum had clearly shifted in their favour, and fans took notice.

MRU student Ben Dutton voiced his frustration.

“I think the boys are selling it. I’m seeing no opportunities made, and they’re just walking all over us. Every shot we’re taking is before the red line — we’re just shooting whatever we can get, and it’s making the difference,” said Dutton.

Meanwhile, U of C supporters were elated.

“We are performing excellently. I’m glad I showed up for my team. They’re doing wonderfully. The women won, and the guys are probably going to win. I love it,” said Alyssa Lynos, a U of C student.

Photo by Vama Saini

With the Dinos leading 3-0, first-year U of C student Madison Hodge saw the score as expected.

“I think the score is pretty typical — I mean, we’re always kicking ass,” said Hodge.

Photo by Vama Saini

Pierre Dawe, another U of C student, shared a similar sentiment.

“We’re absolutely shredding compared to MRU. Absolutely a killer of a night. U of C is going to win it. MRU has zero chance against us. We’re so much better — just like morally and everything-ly,” said Dawe.

Photo by Vama Saini

As the final horn sounded, sealing a decisive 4-0 victory for the Dinos, the U of C crowd erupted in celebration.

Zack Parker, Alan Garza, and Alex Garza, all Dinos supporters, reflected on the Dino’s win.

“It was an electric game,” said Parker.

“Our goalie went off,” added Alan Garza.

“The first time I’ve seen them win in two years,” said Alex Garza.

When asked about the Cougars’ performance, Parker didn’t hold back.

“I think they performed like some Cougars,” said Parker.

“They didn’t play well — they just couldn’t get it in the net, as expected. The Dinos were going to dominate, we knew that,” Alex Garza said.

Despite the lopsided score, the atmosphere of the Crowchild Classic remained the highlight of the night.

“It’s just such a great atmosphere. I think in regards to collegiate sports in Canada, this is where it gets close to the Americans,” Alan Garza said.

Photo by Vama Saini

“There’s nothing better than cheering for a school that you want to be at or will be at,” Alex Garza added.

The 2025 Crowchild Classic once again delivered a thrilling night of hockey, school spirit, and passionate rivalry. With the Dinos claiming victory in dominant fashion, U of C fans will savour this win — until next year’s showdown.