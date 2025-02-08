Why don’t people attend the Women’s Crowchild Classic?

By Ansharah Shakil, February 8 2025—

This year’s Crowchild Classic led to a decisive victory for both the men and women Dinos — but the women’s game had, as usual, lower attendance numbers than the men’s game did. Even in the midst of the record-breaking numbers of people in attendance at the game, the comparison of the beginning of the Classic, where the women’s team started off, to the end of the Classic, when the men’s team took the ice, was starkly apparent.

The Crowchild Classic is an event where U of C students can unite together for the sake of friendly rivalry, cheering on their fellow students. So what does it mean that the women’s game so often seems to be less important than the men’s game, a primer for the main event when both games are equally valuable and essential?

“[I came to the women’s game] cause I love women,” said MRU student Nikki Zimmer. “More people should watch women’s sports.”

Zimmer, who noticed the difference in attendance for both games, referred to those who didn’t attend the women’s game as, “Losers!”

Part of this difference could just be timing — the women’s game began at 4:30 p.m., as compared to the men’s game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Vanella, a U of C student in attendance, explained that last year, she only went to the men’s game because she had class during the women’s game. This year, her class still ended late, so she had to come halfway through. And it is true that the more time that went on, the more people that trickled in.

“I think it’s important to support both teams … a lot of people also come to the [women’s game] to get good seats for the men’s game,” said Madeline, a U of C student attending her second Crowchild Classic.

Of course, the women’s game should be attended not just because it comes before the men’s game, but as an important feat of athleticism and teamwork in itself.

“My sisters came last year and they loved it so we all came together,” attendee Estella said. “I think women’s sports are always undervalued, and [they are] amazing and talented athletes, both [the] women [and] men, so I think they should be supported equally. Women have to show up for each other.”

Jory McAllister attended both games partly because she grew up playing hockey and desired to support the women’s team.

“I think women should get more people coming to watch them because they don’t get the support like men do. I find I like watching women’s games better because you can see that they work as a team rather than ‘I need to score one-on-one’,” McAllister said.

U of C student Raiyaan, at his first Crowchild Game alongside fellow student Michelle, responded enthusiastically to both the questions of whether they were U of C students and whether they were staying for both games.

“I think involvement in sport is important no matter what age, sex, race, or any distinguishing factor,” he said. “I’m honestly a little bit disappointed to see how little support there is for the women’s game here today. Cause it’s important no matter what to push sports in any community.”

Whatever the reasons people have for not attending the women’s game, the difference between the crowds at both games suggests that the women’s game doesn’t have the same importance to many people, that it isn’t prioritized. This is a common story for so many female athletes, and it’s one we should do our best to keep from continuing. The Dinos’ women’s team’s victory was something worth seeing — anyone who missed it should consider attending their game at next year’s Crowchild Classic.