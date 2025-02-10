Understanding contraception over time 

By Ansharah Shakil, February 10 2025—

Contraceptives have come a long way in the last couple of years, from the pull-out method being the only thing available at the time to the syringe method to devices like condoms and diaphragms becoming available to the creation of the birth control pill. While early methods were either ineffective, unsafe or illegal to discuss and use, there is now an increasing number and general awareness of reliable contraceptive types.

The recognition and legality of contraception has greatly assisted people of all backgrounds in terms of their education and careers. Though contraception was originally about preventing pregnancy, more research has led to understanding its other benefits. A few examples are regulating menstrual cycles and managing conditions like endometriosis, as Dr. Erin Brennard told the Gauntlet.

“The way contraceptive use has evolved over time has had major scientific and public health implications,” Brennard said. “Over time, we’ve also seen shifts in the types of contraceptives people use, with long-acting methods like IUDs and implants becoming more popular due to their effectiveness and convenience.”

Brennard is the lead for the Sex, Gender and Women’s Health Research Unit at the O’Brien Institute for Public Health and the department head at the Cumming School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Research in her department has explored use of contraception by newcomers to Canada, inserting long-acting reversible contraception methods during the post-partum period and the impact of funding policies on contraception.

“Birth control education and awareness is really about giving people the knowledge and tools to make informed choices about their reproductive health,” Brennard said.

Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) like IUDs and implants don’t require daily use, whereas birth control pills, patches and rings need consistency. But only condoms can protect against both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which is why they’re recommended alongside other forms of birth control.

Hormonal contraception, which refers to methods using synthetic hormones, includes the pill, shot, patch, implant, ring and hormonal IUDs. They work by preventing ovulation, thickening cervical mucus and thinning uterine lining.

“Scientifically, we now have a much better understanding of how hormones affect the body, which has led to the development of safer, more tailored contraceptive options. And ongoing research continues to refine existing methods and explore new ones, including non-hormonal and male contraceptives,” Brennard explained.

She advised students that contraceptive methods depend on your lifestyle, health and personal preferences. Different individuals may react differently to types of contraception.

“It’s important to emphasize that contraception isn’t just the responsibility of the female partner,” she said. “Normalizing open, honest conversations about birth control as part of a healthy and respectful sexual relationship is key.”

Brennard emphasized the necessity for students to be able to access reliable, affordable options through student health services or community clinics. Clinics like The IUD & NE Women’s Clinic and Alberta Health Service (AHS)’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic are great, inclusive resources for these services.