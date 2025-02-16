Weekly Dino Digest: Feb. 14-16

By Maggie Hsu, February 16 2025—

The final Dinos regular season home game is upon us! So be sure to grab a free ticket with your UCID to catch the last chance to cheer on your Dinos before the playoffs hit. Be sure to avoid the lines at the ticket office and purchase your tickets online with your student ID number as the discount code. Check out the master schedule, head down to The Den for a quick pregame and head over to cheer on your Dinos!

Volleyball

Sitting in 11th place in the Canada West standings with a record of 6-12, the women’s volleyball team is just two points below the threshold from a playoff berth. The Dinos hold an identical record to the UBCO Heat and the Trinity Western Spartans but both British Columbian teams hold the tiebreaker over Calgary. With all three teams playing this weekend, the Dinos have a lot on their plate as they try to keep their season alive. Not only do they need at least one win during their weekend visit to the last-place MacEwan Griffins, but the Heat need to lose both games to the eighth-place Winnipeg Wesmen and the Spartans need to be swept by the sixth-place Saskatchewan Huskies.

The men’s volleyball team is also visiting our provincial capital to play their final weekend regular season series against the MacEwan Griffins. The Dinos currently sit in ninth place in the Canada West but their playoff berth is not safe in the slightest bit. With the potential to finish anywhere from sixth to just out of the playoffs with an 11th-place finish, the Dinos are in a must-win situation to make their post-season dreams come true.

Basketball

The final regular season basketball games of the 2024-25 season for the Dinos will take place in Regina against the Regina Cougars. While both teams have secured their playoff spots, they will be playing for position and potential home court advantage.

The women are set to take the court first. Sitting in third place with a 15-3 record behind Saskatchewan and Alberta who are tied for first. As it currently stands, the Dinos would be the fifth seed heading into the Canada West Play-ins and would not play on home court unless two of three things happen:

They win at least one game agains the Cougars AND Either the Saskatchewan Huskies or Alberta Pandas lose both of their games this weekend.

Regina is sitting right behind Calgary with a 12-6 record. While they would not be able to overtake the Dinos’ third place finish, they will use this weekend’s series as the opportunity to test their skills before the playoffs.

The men’s Dinos are currently in a three-way tie with the Manitoba Bisons and Winnipeg Wesmen however, they hold the tie-breaker over both teams. As long as they sweep their series this weekend against the Cougars, the Dinos will secure first place in the Canada West Prairie Division as well as home court advantage and an automatic bye into the CW Quarterfinals.

The Cougars are fighting for their playoff lives as they currently sit at eight in the Prairie Division, needing to pull off at least one win over the Dinos while watching for a Brandon loss against the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Hockey

It’s the season conclusion for hockey as the men’s Dinos wrap up their season at home with Seniors’ Night on Saturday before getting into playoff mode. Playing host to the UBC Thunderbirds, the Dinos have a tough opponent in them as the top team in the West will look to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs.

The women, unfortunately, will play their final games in Vancouver against the Thunderbirds. A relatively young team with emerging talent that has shown moments of taking over and commanding games, the 2025-26 season looks bright for the women’s Dinos’ hockey team. While we bid farewell to outgoing seniors Rebecca Clarke and Kate Wagner, we look forward to the return of our tenacious Dinos who never went down without a fight.

Wrestling

The 2025 Canada West Wrestling Championships will take place at the University of Saskatchewan. The Dinos come in as the defending Canada West Champions on the women’s side and will look to add a 13th pennant to their collection.

On the men’s side, the Dinos are on the hunt for their sixth conference title having not won a CW title in over two decades. The men’s team are hoping to improve on their third place finish at the end of the 2023-24 season.