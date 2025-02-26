2025 general election: Board of Governors

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for the Board of Governors, student-at-large representative. The Board of Governors (BoG) manages the operations of the U of C. This role attends the BoG meetings and voices student concerns.

Lujaina Eldelebshany

Lujaina Eldelebshany is running uncontested for Board of Governors student representative. Her platform focuses on affordable education, student success and well-being, accountability and student representation.

Eldelebshany did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here’s what we know based on her platform.

Eldelebshany currently serves as a faculty representative with three years of experience in student advocacy. Eldelebshany is eager to implement the skills she gained from representing the faculty of Engineering students for a year to the broader campus community.

Her platform emphasizes affordable education which she intends to advocate for by fighting against tuition hikes and seeking available funding solutions for students. She will aim to achieve this by ensuring that tuition fees are justified and transparent, allowing for students to be meaningfully involved in financial changes that directly affect them. She also emphasizes student success and intends to call for increased mental health support by utilizing peer-led programs and improved campus infrastructure that includes more study spaces.

Eldelebshany is committed to ensuring that student voices play a key role in decision-making and university governance. She plans to push for more transparency in Board decisions and more accessible channels between University leadership and students. Eldelebshany believes governance should not be an isolated process but rather one that actively involves the campus community in shaping policies.

She is dedicated to holding the University accountable to its commitments to equity, diversity and inclusion. She will work to create equitable opportunities for students including better support for underrepresented and marginalized student groups on campus.

Ultimately, in running for the role of Board of Governors student representative, Eldelebshany seeks to create student-centred policies that shape the student experience. Specificity would have strengthened the platform further.

All undergraduate students can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Lujaina Eldelebshany or ABSTAIN from voting.