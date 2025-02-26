2025 general election: Faculty of Law

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for Faculty of Law Representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

Faisal Baghazal

Faisal Baghazal, who is running uncontested for the position of Faculty of Law Representative, chose not to interview with the Gauntlet, so here is what can be interpreted from his platform.

Baghazal’s platform focuses on improving engagement and community within the faculty, prioritizing student well-being and mental health, and increasing awareness of support resources available to the student body.

To improve student well-being, Baghazal aims to provide students with resources such as counseling, drop-in peer support groups, focused workshops and campaigns centered around stress-reduction and mental health awareness.

Baghazal also seeks to foster community through driving engagement within the faculty. He plans to create connections between first- and upper-year students, increase the number of student-led panels, and ensure there are plenty of opportunities for students to take a break.

Overall, Baghazal seems to be a competent candidate for Faculty of Law Representative, and offers relevant goals to ensure student success.

All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Law can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Faisal Baghazal for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.