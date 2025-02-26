2025 general election: Faculty of Nursing

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for Faculty of Law Representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

Taylor Strelow

Photo by Daman Singh

Taylor Strelow is the uncontested candidate running for the position of Faculty of Nursing representative. Strelow did not interview with the Gauntlet, so here is what to expect based solely on her platform.

The main focus of Strelow’s campaign is assisting with trouble surrounding academic requirements for clinical placement and theory course issues to avoid disruption to Nursing students. However, she does not elaborate on what kind of academic issues she is addressing.

Strelow also plans to use increased social media communication, and increase Naloxone training opportunities for interested Nursing students in the Faculty of Nursing, to help with first aid training. The latter is the most interesting part of Strelow’s campaign but is not expanded on.

Overall, the lack of explanation for Strelow’s brief platform makes it difficult to understand what she is referring to, what concrete strategies she has or what new insight she will bring to the role.

All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Nursing can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Taylor Strelow for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.