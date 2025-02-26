2025 general election: Faculty of Science

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, three candidates are running for the Faculty of Science representative for three positions. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

Haris Naveed

Photo by Daman Singh

Haris Naveed is one of three candidates in the uncontested race for the three seats as faculty of science representative. As Naveed did not interview with the Gauntlet, this is a summary of what students can expect from him based on his platform.

Naveed is a first-year computer science major who hopes to “make lives easier” for students on campus centered around three core platform goals.

His first goal is the introduction of a resubmission policy that would allow students to resubmit one lab or assignment at the end of the year to offer an opportunity to their progress within classes. He claims this policy will “improve the entire academic setting”. This goal is feasible since many courses already have this policy.

Secondly, Naveed hopes to support students by relieving the “burden of tuition” by introducing the Student Activities Fund (SAF) which he hopes would provide additional funding for all science student-led projects to encourage an “entrepreneurial mindset.”

Lastly, Naveed would like to introduce an “incentivized” monthly survey to open up a direct line for students to share their feedback with the faculty representatives.

While his goals are clear in how they can benefit students, due to his choice to not sit down for an interview he was not able to explain his plans to execute his platform goals.

Emil Rasmussen

Photo by Daman Singh

Emil Rasmussen is one of three candidates in the uncontested race for the three seats as faculty of science representative. As Rasmussen did not interview with the Gauntlet, this is a summary of what students can expect from him based on his platform.

As a second-year geology student, Rasmussen advertises himself as having an understanding of the issues that are important to his fellow faculty of science students as he has been both an international and domestic student as well as a student-athlete.

Rasmussen is focused on providing financial help for students by making it “easier to access” and pushing for the introduction of new scholarships and bursaries. He hopes to improve the Science Co-op Program by increasing job opportunities for students. And lastly, he would like to increase inter- and cross-faculty networking events to allow students to connect and build relationships and career opportunities.

Rasmussen has a firm understanding of his portfolio concerning what is achievable in his position and term however, due to his choice to not interview with the Gauntlet, we are not able to gain a firm understanding of his experience nor his plans to carry out his goals.

Abdulrahman Negmeldin

Photo by Daman Singh

Abdulrahman Negmeldin is one of three candidates in the uncontested race for the three seats as faculty of science representative. As Negmeldin did not interview with the Gauntlet, this is a summary of what students can expect from him based on his platform.

Negmeldin is a second-year computer science major who is passionate about representing the best interests of his fellow science students with his platform centered around four key aspects: affordability, valuing student voices, resolving course-related issues and improving accessibility to internships and research opportunities.

He aims to advocate against tuition increases and wants to provide more opportunities for students to opt out of mandatory non-instructional fees, a point within the VP External role. Concerning course-related issues, Negmeldin would like to advocate for more flexible grading schemes including the opportunity for students to resubmit assignments for grading. This, however, requires faculty buy-in and raises concerns of grade inflation. Adding on to his academic profile, he would push for a “more balanced distribution of assignments” across the semester and advocate for more personalized and accessible student advising.

While he intends to improve the experiences of the students within the faculty of science, Negmeldin’s goals seem overly ambitious for the limited term he would be in this seat. Additionally, not being able to interview him did not allow him the opportunity to explain his plans to put the goals of his platform into action.



All undergraduate students in the Faculty of Science can vote YES or NO on their ballot for up to three candidates for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.