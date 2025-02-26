2025 general election: Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Stephanie Cheung

Running for Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Representative, Stephanie Cheung did not interview with the Gauntlet so here is what you can expect solely based on her platform.

Her platform emphasizes advocacy, communication, and bridging gaps between the and the broader university community.

As a liaison between veterinary students and the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association, Cheung demonstrates relevant experience, suggesting she has already worked on student concerns. However, she does not outline specific achievements in these roles.

Her priority of advocating for veterinary students — particularly on tuition and clinical rotation costs—is well-founded. A clearer strategy would make this goal more actionable, as she does not outline how she would push for these changes.

Improving awareness of SU services for students at the Spyhill Campus is an important and often overlooked issue. Veterinary students are physically separated from the main campus, making it harder to access resources available to other students.

Overall, while Stephanie demonstrates a reasonable understanding of veterinary students’ unique challenges and has relevant leadership experience, her platform remains somewhat vague in terms of concrete actions.