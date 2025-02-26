2025 general election: Haskayne School of Business

Nicholas Dingle

Photo by Daman Singh

Nicholas Dingle is a candidate for the Haskayne School of Business representative position. Dingle did not interview with the Gauntlet, so this is what students can expect from him based solely on his platform.

Dingle outlines three main points on his platform focussing on expanding academic and career support, enhancing study spaces and campus resources and strengthening student life and mental well-being.

Dingle is advocating for more PASS sessions, peer tutoring, career-building resources, such as mock interviews, resume workshops and mentorship programs and stronger industry connections through networking events and job opportunities. The university already offers many of these services so its unclear what Dingle will do differently.

He also is pushing for improving Wi-Fi, study spaces, technology and expanding online learning resources.

Following on the theme of his focus on providing more support for students’ successes, Dingle also aims to work towards establishing a destressing space, supporting more student-led initiatives and promoting transparency in decision-making.

Despite Dingle’s clearly defined goals, he does not list tangible strategies to accomplish them nor does he offer very little difference from what his fellow candidates have on their platforms. However, his platform is a reasonably simple one.

Sukh Sangger

Photo by Daman Singh

Sukh Sangger, who is in his third year of Accounting, is another candidate for the Haskaye School of Business representative position. Sangger did not interview with the Gauntlet, so this is what students can expect from him based solely on his platform.

The core of Sangger’s platform focuses on academic support, career development and student well-being.

In addition to advocating for more PASS sessions and additional tutorials for upper-year courses, Sangger states that he will push for improved alignment between course content and assessments and better instructor-student engagement.

Sangger also wants to increase networking events, employer panels, mentorship programs and industry-specific workshops with the hope of ensuring career resources that extend beyond programs like Finance and Accounting.

Through company partnerships and increasing job postings on Elevate, Sangger is pushing to expand access to co-op placements and internships for all business concentrations.

Sangger is also advocating for improvements to the IT, Wi-Fi and heating issues in Mathison Hall proposing the SU Quality Money application as an option to fund this initiative. He also wants to create de-stress spaces and ensure that student voices are represented in Haskayne’s 2025 Strategic Plan.

Overall, his platform — as it offers very slight distinction and somewhat an outline of how to accomplish some points — risks being ambitious compared to others but impractical in execution as it is also without a clear plan for collaborations intrinsic to the role.

Griffin Stewart (2 star) is a third-year Finance student running as a faculty representative for the Haskayne School of Business. He did not interview with the Gauntlet, so this is what students can expect from Stewart solely based on his platform.

Stewart’s platform is another that focuses on the same three points: academic support, career development and improving campus resources.

Stewart is advocating for increased PASS sessions and review tutorials to help students succeed in challenging upper-year courses.

He also plans to improve campus facilities by upgrading technology, enhancing Wi-Fi, fixing heating and cooling issues and creating more quiet study spaces in Mathison Hall.

Stewart wants to expand career-building resources to include more Elevate job positings, networking events, mock interviews, resume-building workshops and more access to Haskayne mentorship programs.

He is also pushing for establishing a designated de-stress space in Mathison, offering more mental health workshops and increasing opportunities for student involvement through SU volunteer initiatives.

The unique point in Stewart’s platform includes creating a Haskayne Student Oversight Committee to push for student representation in decision-making.

Again, Stewart’s platform is nearly identical to two of his other candidates making it unclear what sets his candidacy apart. While his proposal to create a Haskayne Student Oversight Committee is distinctive, his platform does not outline how he would establish or integrate this body within existing governance structures.

Joseph (Joey) Szasz

Photo by Daman Singh

Fourth-year Finance student Joseph (Joey) Szasz is a candidate for the Haskayne School of Business representative position. Based solely on his platform and without an interview with the Gauntlet, this is what students can expect.

Szasz has three main platform points: eliminating hidden fees, improving the Haskayne job board and improving hygienic practices, all of which he states is “realistic”.

He is advocating for a disclosure policy for courses so that students will be aware of the costs of textbooks and other items such as business cases or practice works. This, he argues, will allow students to budget for their fees accordingly. While a meaningful goal, a plan of action is not provided and advocating for ‘enforcing’ policy may be out of the scope of the representative role.

Szasz also aims to bring more job listings to the Elevate job board, all while advocating for a more user-friendly interface.

As someone who stated that he will bring changes that “will have a big impact on the student experience”, it is unclear how introducing a “free deodorant” program will exactly improve the Haskayne experience.

Though Szasz’s platform on the surface tries to tackle issues that are important to Haskayne students and provides the most distinct platform compared to his other candidates, without a clear plan of execution his platform risks falling into exactly the criticisms he offered about representatives making unrealistic promises.

All undergraduate students in the Haskayne School of Business can vote YES or NO on their ballot for up to two candidates for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.