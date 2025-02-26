2025 general election: School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape

In this year’s Students’ Union (SU) general election, one candidate is running uncontested for the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Faculty Representative. Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

Matthew Moreau

Matthew Moreau

Matthew Moreau is running uncontested for SAPL Faculty Representative. His platform focuses on sustainability, student representation and student wellness.

Moreau’s background in the Cadets Program has shaped his structured approach to leadership. As Chief of Sail Training, he was responsible for advocating for his department’s needs, improving training conditions and ensuring effective communication with leadership. His ability to engage in high-level meetings and report on departmental issues suggests he understands the bureaucratic processes within institutional settings.

“I was responsible for advocating on behalf of my department to improve training conditions and resources,” he said.

Serving as VP Events in the Canadian Architectural Students Association (CASA), Moreau has gained experience in planning and logistics, including coordinating national events and maintaining communication across multiple time zones. These abilities will be crucial in organizing town halls and ensuring student feedback loops are functional.

Moreau explained that reusable materials often go to waste because there is no clear system for redistribution, and many students end up purchasing new materials instead of repurposing existing ones.

“We talk a lot about sustainability in class, but I’ve noticed how much material waste occurs in the studio,” he pointed out.

His plan to facilitate material reuse is both practical and responsive to student concerns.

Moreau acknowledges existing barriers between students, class representatives and administration. He proposes improving communication through increased visibility and fostering a stronger sense of community. This goal may require clearer mechanisms for implementation beyond initial outreach efforts.

Moreau is advocating for increased awareness of existing support services and hopes to implement peer-driven initiatives that promote well-being and work-life balance.

With a structured plan for execution, Moreau has the potential to be an effective SAPL Faculty Representative. His ability to translate advocacy experience into student-focused governance will be key to his success.

All undergraduate students in the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape can vote YES or NO on their ballot forMatthew Moreau for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.