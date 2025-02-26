2025 general election: Vice-President Internal

Lorraine Ndovi

Lorraine Ndovi // Photo by Vama Saini

Lorraine Ndovi is a fourth-year Social Work student running uncontested for VP Internal. Ndovi previously served as Social Work Faculty Representative. Her decision to run for VP Internal rests on this experience, inspired by desiring to make changes in her past position that she didn’t have jurisdiction over.

“[VP Internal] would be where I would want to work because it would mean getting to deal with the student services I really care about such as student mental health, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility,” Ndovi said.

Ndovi’s past experience allowed her to learn more about connecting with students, especially since she is in a smaller faculty and because Social Work centres around advocacy.

She finds the biggest challenge to student advocacy is having students be aware of what the SU does and plans to combat this issue through social media communication and utilizing popular events to discuss the SU.

Her top priority would be working on accessibility, especially for convocation. She plans to work with students who have physical accessibility needs and teams responsible for major campus events.

Another priority for her is enhancing the Culture in Motion event by promoting it earlier and through different methods of collaboration.

To engage with international and underrepresented students, she would conduct focus groups and surveys.

“It’s important that [students] are involved in creating the solutions because they also know what is going to be best for them, they know what they need, and I just want to be able to advocate for that,” she said.

The VP Internal role was previously held by Naomie Bakana and merged the VP Student Life and Operations and Finance into one. Despite the broad scope of the role, Ndovi’s points occupy very little space, mainly focusing on events.

Ndovi’s platform lacks some concrete strategies and misses some key aspects of the VP Internal role, but shows passion for helping with issues like accessibility and diversity. Her potential shines through in her will to support students’ needs and voices in this role.

All undergraduate students can vote YES or NO on their ballot for Lorraine Ndovi as VP INTERNAL or ABSTAIN from voting.