Endorsements
Nazeefa Ahmed, Editor-in-Chief
- President: As moderator of the Presidential Debate, I abstain from endorsing either candidate.
- VP Academic: Abstain due to a conflict of interest
- VP internal: NO for Lorraine Ndovi
- While Lorraine emphasizes advocacy and student diversity, her platform lacks specific, actionable steps for implementing her ideas. Without clear plans for execution, it’s unclear how her proposals will lead to tangible improvements for students.
- VP External: Abstain due to a conflict of interest
- Faculty representative (Science): Yes for Haris Naveed
- Of all the Haris Naveed stands out as a candidate with clear, actionable plans—from advocating for a resubmission policy to increasing transparency in tuition spending and promoting the Student Activities Fund. His detailed approach ensures real, tangible benefits for science students—vote for Haris for thoughtful and specific solutions.
- Senate: Laiba Nasir, Amber Quo
- Both Nasir and Quo understood the scope of their roles. They offer a clear and thoughtful approach to transparency, accountability, and student engagement, with concrete plans to keep students informed and involved in university governance. Their commitment to open communication and advocacy makes them a strong choice for Student-at-Large on the University of Calgary Senate.
- BOG: YES for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- As former Schulich School of Engineering Representative, Eldelebshany has an understanding of the role she is applying for and its limitations.
Vama Saini, News Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- Explanation: While both candidates were strong in this SU General Election, Johnson’s platform goals are backed by a specific and detailed plan for integration.
- VP Academic: YES for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Explanation: Dziegielewska’s strong grasp of the position, proven track record of advocacy and realistic approaches to achieving academic reforms make her a highly effective candidate.
- VP Internal: YES for Lorraine Ndovi
- Explanation: While Ndovi’s platform could benefit from more concrete strategies, her perceived dedication and firsthand experience in SLC make her a promising candidate.
- VP External: Sheroog Kubur
- Explanation: Kubur’s bold advocacy and grassroots experience make her a strong candidate for student interests at all levels of government.
- Faculty Rep (Arts): Abstain due to conflict of interest.
- Senate: Laiba Nasir, Amber Quo
- Explanation: Nasir’s plans to simplify Senate communications and actively involve students make her a strong candidate for this role. While both Quo and Singh Sandhu recognize key issues, neither provides enough detail on how they will achieve their goals, making it difficult to assess their effectiveness in the role.
- Board of Governors: NO for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Explanation: While Eldelebshany’s platform highlights important issues like affordability and student representation, her lack of a robust track record in student governance raises concerns about her ability to effectively advocate at the Board level.
Jill Reeves, News Editor
- President: Naomie Bakana
- Although both candidates are strong, Bakana’s extensive SU experience has demonstrated her ability to effectively support and advocate for the student voice.
- VP Academic: YES for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Dziegielewska’s platform lays out achievable and realistic plans to improve the conditions of several student-centered issues. She seems to fully understand the duties and responsibilities of VP Academic.
- VP Internal: YES for Lorraine Ndovi
- Ndovi’s platform offers several promising changes that would improve the student body, however she would need to work on developing concrete strategies to achieve such goals. Despite this, her passion for advocacy makes her a good candidate for VP Internal.
- VP External: YES for Sheroog Kubur
- Sheroog’s impressive track record of advocacy and success in executing initiatives has presented her as a very promising candidate for VP External.
- Faculty Rep: Abstain due to a conflict of interest
- Senate: Laiba Nasir
- Nasir effectively communicates her goals as Senate Representative, and clearly illustrates how she will achieve creating change. If elected, her time as Senate Representative would be highly effective at reflecting the needs of the student body.
- BOG: YES for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Eldelebshany has demonstrated that she understands both the duties and constraints of what can be done as the BOG Representative. Her platform provides clear and tangible goals, making her a promising candidate for election.
Maggie Hsu, Sports and Lifestyle Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- Explanation: Johnson’s platform indicates clear plans for the execution of his goals and demonstrates a high level of experience at the municipal and federal levels that would be pivotal in the current dual-election year.
- VP Academic: YES for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Explanation: As science rep, Dziegielwska has demonstrated her ability to finesse her limited portfolio to make changes to her faculty; additionally, her platform identifies niche academic issues that many students would benefit from if achieved.
- VP Internal: NO for Lorraine Ndovi
- Explanation: Ndovi’s platform goals are within the realm of possibilities for her portfolio however, it lacks clear direction for how she hopes to achieve them.
- VP External: Due to a conflict of interest, I abstain from endorsing either candidate
- Faculty Rep (Arts 1-4):
- YES for Edom Girma
- Explanation: Girma has the experience and the necessary proven results to show that he can achieve the goals indicated in his platform. He has a repertoire of understanding his portfolio and will be a good representative for the largest faculty on campus at the SLC.
- YES for Mahad Rzain
- Rzain understands the shortcomings of PASS and how it does not appeal much to students within the faculty of Arts, this is just an example of how he can prioritize arts students.
- YES for Edom Girma
- Senate: Laiba Nasir and Amber Quo
- Explanation: Nasir and Quo understand their portfolio and what the position will call for them. Both advocate for transparency between the Senate and students to better advocate for the student community.
- BOG: YES for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Explanation: Eldelebshany appears committed to being visible and accessible to students to best advocate for the student body. She is experienced in advocacy and has a firm understanding of how to navigate the sometimes difficult bureaucratic structure to achieve her goals.
Reyam Jamaleddine, Voices and Features Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- Explanation: Johnson’s platform provides a detailed plan of execution for finding tangible solutions to the problems that concern students today.
- VP Academic: YES for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Explanation: Dziegielewska has a track record of effective advocacy for students, given her commitment to fighting for the concerns of students she is a promising candidate for the VP academic position.
- VP Internal: YES for Lorraine Ndovi
- Explanation: With experience in the SLC and a passion for students’ concerns, Ndovi can be a great candidate for VP Internal.
- VP External: Sheroog Kubur
- Explanation: Kubur’s detailed platform and experience in advocacy make her a strong candidate who will be committed to executing her plans in the VP External role.
- Faculty Rep (Arts): Simchah Atanda
- Explanation: Atanada has grassroots experience in this role and is actively pursuing change for underrepresented students. His detailed platform and realistic goals make it ideal for him to continue in this position.
- Senate: Laiba Nasir, Amber Quo
- Nasir is very informed about this position and has detailed and realistic plans for restoring this position. Her platform goals are promising making her the ideal candidate for this position.
- Quo has a detailed platform and understands the scope of this position, similarly to Nasir, Quo has a student-centered platform making her a promising candidate.
- BOG: YES for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Eldelebshany has experience in student representation and has a promising platform, making her the ideal candidate to navigate barriers that this role may encounter.
Mia Gilje, Visuals Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- While both candidates are highly qualified for the role, Johnson brings a level of ambition and determinance that encourages confidence in the changes he wishes to accomplish.
- VP academic: Yes for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Dziegielewska has a clear plan to advocate for the many needs of the student population, as well as a vision to invest in the unseen potential of the VP Academic position.
- VP Internal: Yes for Lorraine Ndovi
- Ndovi’s passion for bettering the accessibility of often overlooked yet needed supports shows the potential she has for the role of VP Internal.
- VP External: Sheroog Kubur
- Kubur has demonstrated through years of experience her ability to make change happen and accomplish the goals she seeks out. Kubur’s tenacious spirit makes her a very fitting candidate.
- Faculty Rep:
- Mahad Rzain
- Aitazaz Shah
- Simchah Atanda
- Salam Jesudamilola
- Senate: Laiba Nasir
- Nasir has a coherent and thoroughly thought through plan for if she is granted this position, her dedication and desire to be accessible to the general student population is what the role needs.
- BOG: No for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- While Eldelebshany seems well intentioned her platform ultimately lacks clarity and distinct steps she will take to carry out her plans.
Ansharah Shakil, Arts and Sciences Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- Though both candidates are qualified, Johnson is a standout candidate because of his concrete aims and clear determination to accomplish what is within the scope of the role.
- VP Academic: Yes for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Dziegielewska understands what is called for the position and has a successful background in student advocacy which will assist her in her interesting and well-thought out plans for the position.
- VP Internal: Yes for Lorraine Ndovi
- What Ndovi’s platform lacks in specifics, she makes up for with supportive and student-centric ideas, and her past experience as Social Work Rep will help her as VP Internal.
- VP External: Due to a conflict of interest, I am abstaining.
- Faculty Rep: Due to a conflict of interest, I am abstaining.
- Senate: Yes for Labia Nasir, No for Amber Quo, No for Uday Singh Sandhu
- Nasir is a solid, committed candidate who shows potential to increase communication between students and the Senate for the better through reasonable methods. Quo and Sandhu are viable candidates, but could benefit from more detail regarding their ideas.
- BOG: Yes for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Eldelebshany has a strong, detailed platform backed by specific examples for her goals.
Daman Singh, Visuals Editor
- President: Matthew Johnson
- Johnson offers a detailed understanding of his portfolio’s strengths and has an appealing platform. He seems to be an illustrious candidate for President.
- VP Academic: YES for Gabriela Dziegielewska
- Dziegielewska’s tenure as science rep has showcased her ability to stay by her word and be a wonderful candidate who has put students first in her advocacy.
- VP Internal: NO for Lorraine Ndovi
- While Ndovi is a compelling candidate, her failure to offer tangible term plans make it difficult to endorse her. Ndovi also seems to not understand the portfolio’s full potential.
- VP External: Due to a conflict of interest, I am choosing to abstain.
- Faculty of Arts Rep:
- Simchah Atanda
- Edom Girma
- Mahad Rzain
- Malia Jolly
- Senate: Uday Singh Sandhu and Laiba Nasir
- Both candidates offer tangible plans to represent the student body fairly. While both could benefit from refining their approach, they have the potential to serve wonderfully.
- BOG: NO for Lujaina Eldelebshany
- Although Eldelebshany has adequate SLC experience, her platform fails to be unique and promises basically what past BOG reps have.