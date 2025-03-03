Weekly Dino Digest: 2025 Playoffs Week 2

By Maggie Hsu, March 3 2025—

With any Dinos home games this season unlikely, there is still plenty of Dinos sports to take in this weekend! All Dinos games are available through CanadaWest.tv with single event passes priced at $12.99 per game with on-demand access available for 48 hours. Get together a few friends, split the cost of the game, food and drinks, and make a night out of it to cheer on the Dinos from home!

Volleyball

The women’s team faced an early exit from the postseason last weekend at the hands of the Winnipeg Wesmen but the men are still alive, making a visit to the Alberta Golden Bears for a best-of-three series. Following a series sweep over the Fraser Valley Cascades, the Dinos have the momentum in their court as they visit the provincial capital.

Game 1 is set for Thursday at 8 p.m., Game 2’s first serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and if necessary, Game 3 will start at 2 p.m.

Wrestling

200 of the nation’s best university wrestlers descend onto St. Catherines, Ontario as Brock University hosts the 2025 U SPORTS Invitational Championships.

Fresh off a dominant showing at the Canada West Championships, the Dinos are showcasing a powerful blend of veteran strength and burgeoning talent, setting the stage for an electrifying national showdown.

The Dinos women have emphatically defended their Canada West title, securing their 13th championship with a decisive 13-point lead. Their performance, highlighted by a commanding opening victory against the Alberta Pandas, demonstrates their readiness to challenge for national supremacy.

With gold medal matches set to take place on Saturday, Mar. 1, CBC Sports is providing FREE live coverage of every mat for you to follow along as your Dinos fight for gold.

Basketball

After a decisive win over Manitoba, the Dinos’ women’s basketball team was eliminated from the Canada West playoffs after falling short to the Fraser Valley Cascades.

The Dinos’ men’s basketball team, after a comeback win against Trinity Western, face the undefeated Victoria Vikes in the Canada West semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. Trailing by 12 in the first quarter, the Dinos rallied with strong defense and key offensive performances. The Dinos aim to bring their resilience and upset the nation’s number one team, setting up a high-stakes semifinal clash.

Hockey

The Dino’s men’s hockey team find themselves in enemy territory as they visit the Alberta Golden Bears for a best-of-three series against their Battle of Alberta rivals. The Dinos finished their season on a high after sweeping the defending champion, UBC Thunderbirds in their final weekend of the season. They will look to keep this pattern of giant-slaying going as they take on the 21-16-1 Golden Bears.

Rugby 7s

The Dinos’ Rugby 7s team is in Victoria this weekend to play in their third tournament of the season. After the Langley tournament was postponed, it’s been over a month since the Dinos last saw the field.

Coming out of their first tournament with just a 1-4 record, they hope to improve and pick up some more championship points this weekend.