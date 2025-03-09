Weekly Dino Digest: 2025 Playoffs Week 3

By Maggie Hsu, March 9 2025—

While the Dinos’ home season is wrapped up until we return in the fall, there’s still plenty of Dinos sports action to catch this weekend with some important events on the line! All Dinos games are available through CanadaWest.tv with single event passes priced at $12.99 per game with on-demand access available for 48 hours. Gather some friends, split the cost, and make a night of cheering on the Dinos from home!

Men’s Basketball – Canada West Championships

The Dinos men’s basketball team is heading to UBC for the 2025 Canada West Championship Final. With their U SPORTS Final 8 spot already secured, the Dinos are chasing their ninth conference banner and sixth under head coach Dan Vanhooren. Friday’s tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. MT at War Memorial Gym in Vancouver, BC.

Calgary is competing in its seventh Canada West Final under Vanhooren, having won titles in 2004, 2009, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Last week saw a stunning Dinos win as they handed the top-seeded Victoria Vikes their first loss of the regular and postseason with a 77-68 victory, ending the Vikes’ three-year reign as the best of the West.

UBC, the No. 3 seed of the playoffs, finished the regular season with a record of 15-5 and is looking for its 12th conference title, with their last win in 2020. The Thunderbirds edged Winnipeg 74-72 in the quarters before an 87-79 win over Manitoba in the semis to make it to this point.

The Dinos last faced the Thunderbirds in November at the beginning of the season, splitting the weekend series with a 96-89 win following an 89-93 loss. Calgary and UBC ranked first and third, respectively, in scoring during the regular season so this game is promised to be a high-scoring affair as both teams fight to sit atop the Canada West Conference.

Swimming – U SPORTS Championships

The Dinos men’s and women’s swim teams are off to Toronto for the 2025 U SPORTS Championships. This three-day event kicks off Thursday at the University of Toronto’s Varsity Pool.

After earning second-place finishes at the Canada West Championships, both teams have been ranked in the top three nationally all season. Calgary boasts 18 national banners, with the latest coming from the women’s team’s three-peat from 2009-2011 and the men’s titles in 2010 and 2011.

With final races scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 8, CBC Sports is providing FREE live coverage of the pool you to follow along as your Dinos swim for gold.

Track and Field – U SPORTS Championships

The Dinos Track and Field team is in Windsor this weekend (Mar. 6-8) for the U SPORTS Championship meet at Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse. Following a strong showing at the Canada West Championships, Calgary aims to add to its medal haul.

Last season, head coach Jessica Zelinka was named U SPORTS Women’s Coach of the Year after guiding a small squad of 11 athletes to a team bronze with 87 points. The Dinos’ women’s team has four national titles, the most recent in 2013.

Be sure to follow along for FREE on CBC Sports!