Weekly Dino Digest: Mar. 13 -16

By Maggie Hsu, March 15 2025—

And just like that, the final Weekly Dino Digest is here. It’s a light schedule but a there are a lot of games on the line for the men’s basketball team and the women’s Rugby 7s team. You can catch the action on CanadaWest.tv with single event passes priced at $12.99 per game, with on-demand access available for 48 hours. Gather some friends, split the cost, and make a night of cheering on the Dinos from home!

Basketball

The Dinos’ men’s basketball team is in Vancouver this weekend for the U SPORTS Championships. After claiming their ninth Canada West banner last weekend in the Gold Medal game over the UBC Thunderbirds, the Dinos return to Vancouver to take on teams from across the nation to fight for the title of Canada’s best. Following a career night for Canada West Player of the Year and First-Team All-Star, Nate Petrone, he and the rest of the squad will hope to follow-up in the Final 8.

As the second seed of the tournament, the Dinos will first face the Ontario University Association (OUA) runners-up, Queens Gaels, who look to rebound after losing the title of OUA champs to the first seed, Ottawa Gee-Gees. Tip-off for the game is set for 6 P.M. MST. Fans can watch live for FREE on CBC Sports’ YouTube channel, as well as every other game in the tournament, including the penultimate U SPORTS Championship game on Sunday, Mar. 16 at 2 P.M.

Rugby

The Dinos’ women’s rugby 7s team are also visiting the lower mainland as they visit Langley, BC, for the final tournament of the season this weekend.

The squad wrapped up the Victoria tournament at the beginning of the month with a 1-4 record, capping off the weekend with a decisive 24-5 win over the Alberta Pandas which saw four players score 24 unanswered points.

With just four points in the rugby 7s series standings, the Dinos are mathematically out of contention for the Canada West banner.