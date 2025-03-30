Calgary Wild FC reveal home kits and make commitment to the city and community

By Maggie Hsu, March 30 2025—

Set against an uncharacteristic McMahon Stadium with the turf ripped up and concrete dug up in several areas, the background reflected the fast-paced evolution of the newest professional sports team in the city.

As the Calgary Wild prepare to take the field for the first time in the Northern Super League (NSL), their jersey reveal was more than just a showcase of colours — it was a statement of purpose and responsibility to the city they play for. The club, along with the NSL as a whole, is set to make history as Canada’s first professional soccer league on April 16. The Wild, along with Vancouver’s Rise FC will play the inaugural game in a moment that promises to inspire generations of young female soccer players to come.

For the Wild, this jersey reveal extends beyond sport; it’s about building something meaningful within the city of Calgary and the robust grassroots soccer community of Alberta.

In a press conference before the reveal of the jersey, NSL President Christina Litz spoke with members of the media. Litz was named the first president of the league back in July of 2024 and brings experience from the Canadian Football League (CFL) as well as True North Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Winnipeg Jets. Since stepping into the role, Litz has travelled to every market where the NSL has planted its founding clubs.

“Seeing players showing up at preseason camp, tickets being sold and today, our kits and jerseys revealed — you realize how important this is,” Litz commented on the almost immediate impact the League has made on the country.

The Wild’s debut will be part of a larger effort to bring homegrown talent back to Canada while fostering an environment where international players will want to play in and thrive in a nation that is so deeply impassioned with sports.

“Soccer is an international game and we play in the international market,” Litz emphasized. “Canada has unprecedented support for women’s sports. What we’re hearing from international players is that their voice has been heard in a way they haven’t before.”

Unlike leagues where women’s teams are treated as secondary to their male equivalents, the NSL has been structured in a way that values autonomy, particularly when it comes to establishing policies that serve its athletes.

Farkhunda Muhtaj, the Wild’s first-ever signing, embraced the significance of the team’s jersey. As an Afghan-Canadian whose family fled the Afghan Civil War when she was just two years old, Muhtaj understands the importance of representing all Canadians whether they are first generation or fifth and beyond.

“This beautiful kit represents ambition and power, but also the civic identity of Calgary,” Muhtaj explained to members of the media. “It might seem minimalistic, but it has character — just like our team.”

The deep purple symbolizes strength and ambition, while the striking red represents Calgary’s fierce spirit and civic colors, reflecting the city’s relentless drive and proud identity. The combination of these colors serves as a powerful visual statement of the team’s commitment to excellence and resilience, mirroring the very ethos of Calgary itself. For Muhtaj, who has played abroad, the NSL is an opportunity to grow the game in a way that centers players rather than treating them as an afterthought.

Beyond soccer, the Wild are focused on making an impact within Calgary. Calgary Wild CEO, Lara Murphy, highlighted the extensive renovations underway at McMahon, from upgraded locker rooms to a new FIFA-certified turf. The partnership with the McMahon Stadium Society, University of Calgary and other stakeholders ensures the venue is equipped to serve not only the Wild but the Stampeders, Dinos and youth teams across the city. These upgrades are not just about aesthetics, they will improve the training environment, enhance game-day experiences for fans, and create a lasting sports hub for the community.

Muhtaj, who also serves as the team’s community ambassador, emphasized how the Wild are setting a precedent by launching a foundation alongside their inaugural season.

“We’re working to empower young girls through the game, both on and off the pitch,” Muhtaj explains. “We want to ensure everyone feels represented and we’re giving back just as much as we’re being supported.”

Muhtaj’s activism extends far beyond the pitch. A longtime advocate for human rights and education, she played a key role in the evacuation of 80 people, including 26 Afghan female youth soccer players aged between 14 to 16 years old during the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Risking personal safety, she helped coordinate efforts to evacuate 80 people, including 26 Afghan female youth soccer players, providing them with a chance to continue their education and careers in a safer environment.

Since then, she has used her platform to support refugee resettlement, advocate for equitable access to sports and push for educational opportunities for displaced youth. Her leadership in both sport and activism underscores the values the Wild hopes to instill within their community.

With just under a month until the Wild kick-off their season, momentum is building as all of the other pieces seem to fall into place. Ticket sales are picking up, sponsors are signing on, turf is being laid and now, jerseys are ready to be adorned by thousands of fans — the city of Calgary is set on witnessing a historic season. As Murphy noted, the team’s identity is deeply tied to Calgary’s spirit.

“We might be seen as an underdog, but this city is full of silent doers [who are] relentless, ambitious and ready to strike.”

The NSL’s arrival marks a turning point for women’s sports in Canada. With the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) already embraced by the nation, it’s time for Canada to fully rally behind women’s soccer. For Calgary, the Wild represent more than just a team; they are a testament to what’s possible when a city believes in a vision.

As they prepare to take the field, the message is clear: the Wild are here to make history and they’re doing it with Calgary’s community at their core.