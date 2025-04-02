Retrospective: Dylan Kalambay makes highly anticipated debut with the Dinos

By Maggie Hsu, April 2 2025—

On Nov. 15, 2024, Dylan Kalambay made his long-awaited debut as a Calgary Dino, stepping onto the court of Jack Simpson Gym for the first time in his U SPORTS career. While playing post-secondary basketball is a milestone for any athlete at this level, for Kalambay, it was the culmination of a four-year journey marked by resilience, recovery and an unwavering support system.

At 16, Kalambay suffered heart failure—an unimaginable setback for an otherwise healthy and active young athlete looking to explore opportunities in the NCAA, the common stepping stone before the NBA. With his plans suddenly put on hold, his path veered off course but he had to keep treading on as he underwent a heart transplant and began a grueling recovery process. Despite the doubts, uncertainty and overall physical toll, Kalambay never lost sight of his goal.

Less than a year after experiencing a life-altering event that included finding a donor, undergoing open-heart surgery, a successful heart transplant and untold minutes of recovery, rehabilitation and sheer resilience, Kalambay was back on the court. But getting back onto the court with a ball in his hands and playing in a game were very different milestones that spanned three years of endless tests and doctor’s visits to ensure he was fit for play.

Dylan Kalambay. Dinos v MacEwan Griffins, Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by David Moll.

Throughout this process, Kalambay leaned heavily on the wide network of support—from his medical network to his family, the Dinos medical staff and of course, his teammates. The Dinos roster had been with him every step of the way since he was named to the roster, celebrating his victories and encouraging him through his struggles.

“My teammates have been great. Everyday, they’d come up to me and ask if I had heard anything about playing because they want to see me back too,” Kalambay recalled in an interview with The Gauntlet. “When they found out I could play, everyone was cheering.”

And the biggest supporters they were as Kalambay’s name was called in the game on Nov. 15. While stepping on the court appeared normal and natural for him, his teammates’ cheers echoed through the stands, representing the support of his countless supporters that have been waiting for this moment with him for all these years.

“Stepping out there was surreal–it felt like it would never come,” Kalambay reflected. “Being able to go out there and compete with the guys has been a blessing and I’ve never been happier … Everyone at U of C has been so supportive, the medical team has been amazing and with me every step of the way.”

His roommates Gurshan Sran and Aidan Smith played a special role in helping him rebuild his confidence. “They’ve been unreal,” Kalambay said. “They’ve just been like ‘oh, you’re going to be good… keep working on the things that you need to work on and you’ll find your rhythm.’ Having all those guys at my back has helped me get back even quicker.”

Kalambay’s return wasn’t just about passing the medical tests that deemed his body fit to play, it was also about navigating the mental hurdles associated with coming back to this level of competition.

“I was a little worried I wasn’t going to be able to get back to where I was, just because I’d gone through so much,” Kalambay shared. “I didn’t want people to see me as weaker—I wanted to be seen as any other player.”

Beyond his return to play, Kalambay is understanding of his journey and the impact his story has on others. He has already begun speaking at schools, sharing his story with young athletes, most prominently in his documentary, Heart & Sole – The Dylan Kalambay Story presented by Canadian Blood Services as he hopes to connect with others who might be navigating their own struggles. Kalambay strives to give back to the community in Calgary that were so welcoming to him being from home in Brampton, Ontario.

“When I was younger, we had guest speakers come and I always paid attention to them,” Kalambay said. “Their stories still stick with me today so if I’m able to make just the small difference in anyone’s life, I’m glad to be able to do that.”

Kalambay’s debut in the red and gold was more than a mid-game substitution but a culmination of years of sheer resilience on his part as well as the unending support of the people that have been there with him every step of the way, rallying behind him through the smallest and largest triumphs. His story continues on but serves as a reminder that sometimes, the hardest battles are fought off the court.