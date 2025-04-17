From Palms to Strings: Everything You Need to Know About Tennis

By Baya Ahmidatou, April 17 2025—

The 2025 tennis season has arrived, bringing with it exciting rivalries, incredible skill and unforgettable rallies that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Each year, millions tune in from around the world to watch the action unfold. But despite the sport’s massive global following, tennis remains a mystery to many. From its humble beginnings, where the game was played with nothing more than the palm, to the modern racquets we see today, tennis has undergone a fascinating evolution. Whether you’re a newcomer to the sport or just curious, here’s everything you need to know about tennis.

A Brief History

Tennis as we know it today has deep historical roots. The game traces its origin back to the late 12th century in France. Tennis was played as a form of handball called jeu de la paume, which translates to “game of the palm.” Players used to strike a ball against a wall using their hand. Over time, the game evolved to being played with a wooden racket and eventually gave birth to modern tennis.

By the 19th century, tennis evolved into the sport we’re familiar with today. With established rules, advanced courts and racquets, the sport quickly gained popularity. Its popularity in England and the United States led to the establishment of prestigious tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open.

Rules, Scoring and Gameplay

To many, tennis seems like a simple sport. Hit the ball, keep it within bounds and score points. In reality, it’s a little more complicated. Tennis can be played in two formats: singles (one vs one) or doubles (two vs two). Singles matches are the ultimate test of athleticism and mental strength, whereas doubles adds an element of teamwork to the sport.

Scoring in tennis is based on points, games, sets and matches. A player wins a game when they score four or more points: 15, 30, 40 and the game point. If both players make it to forty, then the chair umpire calls the score a “deuce.” A player must win two consecutive points to win the game.

A set is made up of several games, until a player wins six games by at least two games. For example, if the score reaches 6-5, the leading player must win a seventh match to win the game. A tiebreak game is played when the score reaches 6-6. This game is scored one, two, three and so forth. The first player to reach seven, by two games, wins the tiebreaker game and set. Tiebreaker scoring varies by tournament.

Where to Watch Tennis

Tennis is a global sport, with many tournaments happening year round. The four Grand Slam tournaments remain the most prestigious with high levels of competition. The Grand Slams are broadcast worldwide.

The Australian Open is held yearly in Melbourne each January. The tournament is played on hard courts.

The French Open, known for its clay courts, is held from May to June in Paris.

Wimbledon, the first ever and most prestigious tournament, is held in July on the grass courts of London.

The US Open is held on the hard courts in New York City yearly each August to September.

These tournaments, along with several other ATP and WTA events held year round, are available on the Tennis Channel and other major sports networks like ESPN and TSN.

Fan Culture

Tennis has a fan culture that is reflective of its elegance and intensity. One of tennis’ most magnetic features is its rivalries. The iconic rivalry between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic has captivated fans for over a decade. On the women’s side of the sport, Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova have dominated the sport for years, inspiring generations of young athletes.

Tennis for Everyone

At its core, tennis is a sport for everyone. Its universal appeal ensures its place as one of the world’s most popular sports. Whether you’re at a Grand Slam Tournament, at your local courts or simply tuning in from home, tennis offers a unique sporting experience for everyone!