Calgary Surge set to bring pro basketball to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth

By Maggie Hsu, July 8 2025—

The Calgary Surge are turning up the heat this summer — not just in the standings, but on the Stampede grounds.

It’s been a season of firsts in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and the Surge have been responsible for most of them. From recruiting the CEBL’s first head coach with NBA experience to staging a regular season game in Red Deer. The Surge are showing the league that making Championship Weekend isn’t enough — they believe they can win it all.

With a revamped roster, a new head coach and key players stepping into the spotlight, Calgary is building momentum at just the right time. And on Wednesday, July 9, they’re ready to make history again as they bring their game back to the Scotiabank Saddledome during the Calgary Stampede.

New Coach, New Culture

This season marks the beginning of the Kaleb Canales era. A seasoned NBA coach, serving on a number of teams as an assistant, he is currently an associate head coach with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Canales brings nearly two decades of professional experience to Calgary and it’s been noticeable right from the start.

“I love it,” Canales responded instantly when asked about his first impressions of the CEBL in an interview with The Gauntlet. “It’s a dynamic, growing league… It’s exploding from a talent level, from players to coaches. The future is very bright.”

From day one, Canales instilled pillars of identity and buy-in. “We want to be a two-way team,” he said. “We know our identity is defense to offense, and that’s how we’re going to build consistent success.”

One of the team’s returning leaders, Sean Miller-Moore, is now in his fifth CEBL season, establishing himself as a veteran presence in the Surge organization, dating back to when the team was located in Guelph, Ontario. A two-time CEBL All-Canadian, Miller-Moore understands the importance of quickly establishing a culture and identity amongst the players.

“The vibes are high,” he said, echoing Canales’ sentiments. “We have a lot of athletic guys who love to run, dunk, and shoot threes. [Coach] just lets us do our thing on offense as long as we take care of it on defense.”

With only two returning players from last year’s squad — Gabe Osabuohien and Miller-Moore — the Surge had to build chemistry quickly. “It starts with them,” Canales said. “The chemistry has been carrying the day for us.”

Despite the short training camp and packed summer schedule of community outreach events and travel, the Surge have stayed near the top of the standings, including a statement win over the then-undefeated Vancouver Bandits.

Hometown Energy: Olumide Adelodun’s homecoming and Will Tong’s opportunity to step into the spotlight

One of the most compelling stories this season is Olumide Adelodun, a Calgary-born forward who’s making the most of his first pro contract straight out of the NCAA.

“I’ve been away the past four years playing in the States,” Adelodun said about returning to Canada. “So now that I’m back, starting my pro career at home — it’s just a dream I never thought of, and I’m living it right now.”

Adelodun will get to share that dream with friends and family when the Surge take the court at the Calgary Stampede. “Stampede is the main attraction in Calgary during the summer. It’s gonna bring a lot of fans and energy. I’m excited to play there.”

Another player developing roots in his backyard is Will Tong, one of three U SPORTS development players drafted by Calgary in 2025. While development players are not guaranteed minutes, their experience is less about posting points and creating plays — their summer serves as a kind of internship in pro basketball, where the real value lies in learning the professional game inside and out.

“It’s a blessing,” Tong said. As a member of the SAIT Trojans men’s basketball team, he views this summer as an opportunity of a lifetime to grow, commenting on how Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) players often don’t get the same opportunities as U SPORTS players. “I felt like I planted the seed in the dirt, and I just added my water… it shows that you can make something out of nothing, to playing at the Saddledome.”

The 2025 season so far and looking ahead

The Calgary Surge have been in a red-hot race for first place in the Western Conference. Halfway through the season, they sit one game back of the top of the conference with a 9-4 record behind the Vancouver Bandits who were responsible for knocking the Surge out of the 2024 playoffs in the Western Conference Finals.

“It’s been a great season, overall,” said Miller-Moore on his initial thoughts on the season to this point, “We lost some games that we shouldn’t have, but we’re in a position that we want to be in — everyone wants to win a championship.”

After the success of Surge 2 the Dome — which broke the CEBL’s single-game attendance record with nearly 13,000 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome — the Surge are gearing up for something even bigger.

On Wednesday, July 9, they’ll host the first-ever pro basketball game at the Calgary Stampede, converting bringing their home court to ice level by converting the Saddledome into a basketball venue.

“It felt like an NBA game,” said Miller-Moore of last year’s Dome atmosphere. “And I expect the same — maybe even better — this year, especially during Stampede.”

His only request? “I just want the fans to be wild. Just cheer. Be lit. Be loud. That’s what we want to experience.”

With playoff positioning on the line, the Surge know every possession matters. But it’s not just about winning — it’s about creating something lasting and building a solid foundation in the community.

As Calgary’s basketball scene continues to grow, the Surge aren’t just performing on the court—they’re building culture, opportunity, and community pride. And at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the Surge are ready to be part of the festivities — with a show of their own.