Kickoff 2025: Dinos fans are here for much more than the score

By Mia Gilje, September 7 2025—

The 2025 Dinos football kickoff was nothing short of back-and-forth excitement for both the players and fans alike. The University of Calgary Dinos went head-to-head with the University of Regina Rams to begin their 2025-2026 season. Even if the scoreboard showed unsavory results throughout the game, fans did not lose hope. As one crowdgo-er put it, “Could be better, but you know we’ll stick with it.”

After four tense quarters and a stirring overtime, the Regina Rams ultimately won the game with a score of 43-36.

Making our way through the crowd, it was evident that many of the students were here largely due to the ambiance Dinos fans bring. One University of Calgary student, Dorothy Keys from the School of Performing Arts, shared, “The Dinos are always a very energetic crowd and that’s something you can look forward to.”

Photo By Michael Sarsito

She was accompanied by other Faculty of Arts students who all shared similar views. All three, being upper-year students, had attended multiple Dino games for various teams — in their experience, the joy of cheering on fellow students is why they keep coming back.

Regina Rams also had a small but mighty cheering squad in the audience. Nnadozie Marendiukobianwa, offensive lineman the Rams, was being supported by family members such as his mother, Joanna Marendiukobianwa, who shared that they are Calgary locals. Marendiukobianwa, previously played for the Calgary Colts of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL). Despite cheering for the opposing team, their family is still able to enjoy the liveliness of games in their hometown.

What makes these university games, and live sports as whole, so exhilarating is the reality that it can never truly be known which way a game will go, and every second right up until the last counts as a chance to claim victory. When asked about the Dinos’ prospects during the third quarter, first-year Faculty of Arts students Sam Kozak and Julius Gellion remained optimistic. Gellion expressed that “Everyone loves a comeback story,” and Kozak added on, “The underdog usually comes back in the end.”

Photo by Michael Sarsito Photo by Michael Sarsito

This time around, the Dinos were unable to write that comeback story, but this did not dampen the support from fans. Aiden Smith, fifth-year guard for the Dinos’ men’s basketball team, said to “look at the turnout, everyone’s here having a good time — that’s what it’s about.” When asked about his attendance and support of other Dino teams, he shared, “We have a good community here at UofC, everyone supports everyone…if I’m [in Calgary] I’m at a game supporting them.”

Photo by Mia Gilje

Win or lose, Dinos games are undeniably a builder of connection and morale within the school. Games like the yearly kickoff are known for building community amongst first years looking to find their sense of place and home at the University of Calgary.