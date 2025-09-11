FROSH: What is the Students’ Union and what do they do? 

By Anna Maxwell, September 11 2025—

The Students’ Union (SU) serves as the university’s official student government, representing and advocating for the interests of undergraduate students. Under the SU umbrella, the highest decision-making body is the Students’ Legislative Council (SLC), which derives its authority from Section 95 of the Post-Secondary Learning Act. This allows the SLC to establish bylaws and policies on what is affecting students.

The 83rd SLC consists of 25 members. There are 21 faculty representatives chosen by students within their faculties and four executives elected by the entire undergraduate body. The SLC’s main responsibility is to address student concerns and priorities. It promotes transparency by publicly sharing meeting agendas, supporting documents, and decisions. Faculty representatives submit monthly reports, while executives present trimester updates on their goals and initiatives.

Elections for the SLC take place every March during the General SU Election, with any vacant positions filled through a by-election in October.

President: The Student Union President is Naomie Bakana. The President directs all SU activities, advocates for students in discussions with the university administration, and heads the executive team. They also hold a seat on the Board of Governors.

Vice President Academic: This year’s VP Academic is Gabriela Dziegielewska. They are responsible for addressing academic concerns, advancing the quality of education, and overseeing student recognition and undergraduate research initiatives. The role focuses on enriching students’ academic experiences and fostering research opportunities. In addition, the VP Academic serves on various committees, collaborates with university administrators, and coordinates programs like the Teaching Excellence Awards.

Vice President External: This year’s VP External is Julia Law. They are responsible for building and maintaining connections with external organizations and all levels of government, while advocating for policies that serve students’ interests. They also represent the SU as the lead delegate to multiple umbrella lobbying groups in which the union is involved.

Vice President Internal: This year’s VP Internal, Lorraine Ndovi, is the second to hold this position in the Student Union’s history. The VP internal is responsible for managing the SU’s internal operations and student services, fosters clear communication within the organization, oversees the SU budget, and serves on multiple SU committees.

During the 83rd SLC’s tenure, meetings will take place weekly at 5:30 pm and are open for anyone to attend. The council also operates a range of committees dedicated to areas such as academic policy, sustainability, and finance. These committees provide updates to the SLC, which retains final oversight and accountability for their work.