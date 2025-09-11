Gluten-free: Navigating celiac disease and dining out

By Garima Chahal, September 11 2025—

Living with celiac disease turns every meal into a careful choice — but in Canada, increasing levels of gluten-free awareness, better product selections and standout restaurants are making safe, satisfying dining experiences increasingly possible.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which the digestion of gluten — a protein found in wheat, barley and rye — triggers an immune reaction that damages the small intestine.

Some people are more or less sensitive to it, but the immediate effects of consumption include stomach ache, nausea, bloating and constipation. Symptoms of having celiac disease range from digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies to fatigue, anemia and even skin problems. Left unmanaged, it can lead to long-term complications such as osteoporosis and even certain cancers. Currently, the only known treatment is a strict, lifelong, gluten-free diet.

For those of us with celiac disease — myself being diagnosed at age 12 but still living with unmanaged symptoms — avoiding gluten is not a preference, but a medical necessity.

Here in Canada, we’re fortunate to have relatively good access to gluten-free staples such as bread, pasta and flour alternatives.

Catelli and Barilla, for example, have amazing-quality gluten-free pasta: you can’t even tell the difference. Little Northern is the most common gluten-free bread, offered in all major supermarkets. Its texture and taste are very different from regular bread, but toasting it really helps eliminate the spongy texture and sand-like taste.

Grocery stores across the country stock certified gluten-free products, but the dining experience in restaurants for those with celiac disease can vary drastically depending on where you go.

Most fast food chains like McDonald’s and KFC remain largely inaccessible to people with celiac disease. If you have celiac, you should avoid eating here at all. The nature of their kitchens makes cross-contamination prevention difficult, and since they are “fast food,” they don’t have the time to go out of their way and make a gluten-free version of a meal. The staff at these establishments are overworked, paid minimum wage and don’t earn any tips.

But not all restaurants are celiac-unfriendly. In fact, many restaurants are increasingly aware of the importance of being accommodating and preventing cross-contamination.

One Calgary restaurant which does an exceptional job with gluten-free options is Mestizo Taqueria, a 100 per cent gluten-free restaurant according to the Calgary Celiac Association. They have two locations: one in Kensington and the other on Lake Fraser Drive. These restaurants have amazing ambience, exemplified by their outdoor patios and extensive variety of authentic, savoury and crunchy Mexican food. Not only do they offer a wide range of gluten-free dishes, but their staff is well-trained on cross-contamination risks, something that is essential for celiac safety.

Nor should chain restaurants be exempt from being celiac-friendly.

I’ve found that places like Cactus Club Café set a high standard. They’re often willing to make almost any dish gluten-free through substitutions, and they are diligent about handling gluten-sensitive orders with care. Cactus Club specifically mentions on their menu which dishes are gluten-free, but the majority of their dishes can be substituted with gluten-free ingredients without sacrificing taste or experience. This attention to detail makes eating out far less stressful and far more enjoyable.

There are even celiac-friendly examples in the quick-service space, like Good Earth Coffeehouse, meaning big chains don’t have any excuse not to be more accommodating. This Canadian chain, with five locations right here on campus, offers gluten-free muffins, cookies and other snacks, clearly mentioning on their menu which ones are celiac-safe.

It is important in such restaurants not to hesitate or feel anxious when asking for gluten-free options. It is their job to give you the best experience, and if you’re going to pay extra, then you deserve to get exactly what you want.

Gluten-free diets are becoming more and more common. Even people without celiac disease choose a gluten-free diet for goals like weight loss, muscle building or cleaner eating. Gluten-free substitutes are often higher in fibre and protein, lower in carbs and can support more mindful eating habits. This broader appeal means the demand for gluten-free options extends far beyond the celiac community, strengthening the case for making safe, high-quality gluten-free dining a standard offering in restaurants.Celiac disease is more common than you might realize — affecting about 1 per cent of Canadians, with many more living with non-celiac gluten sensitivities or wheat allergies. While progress is being made, the goal should be a future where gluten-free dining is not a niche accommodation but a standard consideration.