Weekly Dino Digest: Sept. 12 to 14

By Maggie Hsu, September 12 2025—

The Gauntlet’s Weekly Dino Digest is back with another busy stretch of action across campus and beyond. From Friday night lights in Edmonton to home matches at Hawkings Field and Calgary Rugby Park, there’s no shortage of chances to take in some Dinos action. Remember — all Dinos’ home games are free for students. Just load up your all-access student pass, check out the master schedule and grab a couple of friends to cheer on your Dinos!

Here’s what’s on the schedule this week:

Football

After a much needed home win over Manitoba, the Dinos head up the QE2 for the first Battle of Alberta this year. They head into this game with momentum: they trailed at halftime last week against the Manitoba Bisons but came alive in the second half. Rising stars David Jordan and Eri Olarubofin held off the Bisons 15-14 to earn their first win of the season and first win at home since October 2023.

They now aim to make their record 2-1 over the Alberta Golden Bears who are looking for their first win of the season still. Calgary has won the last 11 games in Edmonton so they will be looking to make it 12.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Foote Field in Edmonton.

Field Hockey

The Dinos play host to the Victoria Vikes this weekend for a two game series on Saturday and Sunday at Hawkings Field. This young Dinos squad are looking to bounce back after two tough 5-0 losses against the UBC Thunderbirds.

Center pass for both Saturday and Sunday is set for 11:00 a.m.

Golf

The golf season tees off with a tournament close to home in Lethbridge for the Pronghorn Invitational at Paradise Canyon Golf Club. Last year, the men came away with the team tournament title and the women were close behind. With much of last year’s roster back, Coach Todd Halpen has reason to believe this could be a strong opening showing.

Rugby

Facing off against the reigning champion Canada West Champions, UBC Thunderbirds, the Dinos will try to turn the tide at home following a loss to the Victoria Vikes last weekend. Historically, UBC has dominated lately, but the changing scheduling rules have opened up this first regular-season meeting in Calgary. After a narrow loss at home and another setback on the road last weekend, the Dinos will need resilience and energy to challenge UBC’s reign.

Soccer

Coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to Mount Royal — made messier by two red cards — Calgary travels west this week. UBCO and Thompson Rivers are familiar opponents, and after falling out of the national top 10, the Dinos will need to regroup quickly to avoid slipping in the standings. Past history gives them some confidence: respectable results in these matchups in previous seasons.

Kickoff on Friday against the UBCO Heat is set for 6:30 p.m. and the same time is scheduled on Saturday against Thompson Rivers.

The #4-ranked Dinos roll into Lethbridge undefeated at 4-0, after a tight win over MacEwan and a strong 4-1 comeback against Alberta. A chance to keep the unbeaten streak alive awaits them — and history is on their side: they’ve won each of the last 10 against Lethbridge in conference play.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 4:00 p.m. and can be watched for free on CBC Sports while Sunday’s game is set for 2:15 p.m.