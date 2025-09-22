Six years running: University of Calgary considers another tuition and fee increase

By Danijela Marcinkovic, September 22 2025—

The University of Calgary is currently in the process of considering, for the sixth consecutive year, another increase in tuition and mandatory non-instructional fees (MNIFs) for the 2026-2027 academic year.

MNIFs consist of student services, athletics and campus recreation. These fees are not optional, meaning every student must pay these fees as part of their annual tuition costs, even if they do not use the services they entail. MNIFs are the same for both domestic and international students.

The current proposal suggests a two per cent increase for domestic undergraduates and graduate course-based and professional programs, a four to six per cent increase for international undergraduates and graduate course-based and professional programs and a four per cent increase in MNIFs.

The university is encouraging students to get involved in this discussion and make their voices heard.

For the next two months, the university will be taking student input on this matter.

To get involved and understand what steps the university will take, a tuition and fees engagement process is available for all students. The Tuition and Fees Consultation Committee (TFCC) must conduct various stages before finalizing tuition and fee changes.

They conduct four meetings in which they share proposed changes, review proposed changes, listen to student feedback and share the finalized proposals. The university then conducts a Finance and Property Committee meeting, a Board of Governors meeting and finally a fifth meeting where the mandatory supplementary course fees are reviewed.

These consultations are important because they can change the proposals. The Students’ Union (SU) has historically been able to get the proposed changes decreased, especially for international students.

More specific ways in which students can actively get involved in this discussion are participating in this Student Survey, which closes Oct. 15, and attending the Fall Community Discussion: Tuition and More on Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cenovus Energy Great Hall.

These increases are similar to the university’s proposal for the 2025-2026 academic year. As reported by the Gauntlet, a two per cent increase was proposed for undergraduates, a six per cent increase for international undergraduates, and a four per cent increase in MNIFs.

The finalized changes for the 2025-2026 year were as follows: a two per cent increase for undergraduates, a four per cent increase for international undergraduates, and a four per cent increase in MNIFs.

In the past, the university has been criticized regarding a perceived lack of transparency about the usage of money allocated towards MNIFs. The SU has criticized the university on this matter, urging for transparency on MNIFs so students are aware of where their money is going.

For more information regarding the tuition and fee increases, students can access the university’s TFCC website.