Cadillac’s bold F1 entry: A play for the top

By Baya Ahmidatou, September 25 2025—

In a groundbreaking announcement at the beginning of this year’s season, the FIA confirmed that General Motors’ Cadillac will be joining the Formula One World Championship in 2026. This marks the first time an American automaker will compete in F1, a sport traditionally dominated by Europeans. After years of speculation and rumours, Cadillac’s entry into the series is now official and they are prepared to make a significant impact.

Backed by General Motors and run by Andretti Global, the team is promising to bring a new, competitive energy to the grid. With new technical regulations coming into play in the 2026 season, Cadillac has a unique opportunity to make a strong debut in the series. To kick off its F1 journey, Cadillac will be using Ferrari power units for their first two seasons, while the team plans to have their own engine built in time for the 2028 season.

But that’s not the only news making headlines. Cadillac’s driver lineup for 2026 has recently been announced. In a bold move by the team, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio “Checo” Perez have been chosen to lead the charge for Cadillac, bringing with them a wealth of expertise and technical knowledge.

Bottas and Perez ready to lead the charge

Bottas, with 10 race finishes, 67 podiums and 20 pole positions, is one of the most experienced drivers in the sport. For much of his career at Mercedes, the Finnish driver often found himself in the shadow of former teammate Lewis Hamilton, a driver who has set the bar for excellence in Formula 1.

Despite being the “second driver” in a team built around Hamilton, Bottas consistently delivered strong results, proving that he is capable of securing wins and podiums.

Meanwhile, Perez brings his own impressive resume to the table. During his time at Red Bull, Checo achieved six race finishes and 39 podiums, with his first victory being at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix. Similar to Bottas, the Mexican driver often found himself in a supporting role to his former teammate and current world champion, Max Verstappen.

The vision behind the wheel

A successful Formula 1 team is about more than just the drivers — it’s about having the right leadership to steer the ship. For Cadillac, that leadership comes from Graeme Lowdon, a seasoned figure in motorsport with a proven track record as a team executive. Best known for co-founding the Marussia F1 Team, Lowdon brings invaluable knowledge to Cadillac’s ambitious entry into the series.

For Cadillac, Lowdon’s presence is more than just a managerial role. Lowdon’s strategic thinking will play a key part in accelerating the team’s development, ensuring they can compete with Formula 1’s established powerhouses right away.

As team principal, Lowdon will be tasked with fostering a high-performance culture within Cadillac. By aligning the team’s ambitions with the drivers’ strengths, Lowdon’s experience will be key to integrating the team’s vision into success on the track.

The road ahead

Cadillac’s ambitions are clear: to position themselves amongst Formula 1’s elite in the years to come. With experienced drivers and a proven team principal leading the way, the road ahead is one of evolution, resilience and consistent pursuit of excellence. If their early years show promise, Cadillac’s future in F1 will not just include participation, but title contention and carving out a lasting legacy in the world’s most prestigious motorsport series.