How UCalgary’s Badminton Club provides community on and off the court

By Maggie Hsu, September 30 2025—

As students, we’re often juggling more things than we can handle: lectures, labs and assignments on top of everything else in our personal lives — finding balance can be difficult. Since 2017, the University of Calgary Badminton Club (UCBC) has provided a space for students to engage in activities beyond their academic pursuits. A space to stay active, make friends and connect with a sport that welcomes every skill level.

“Badminton has a really friendly skill floor, but there’s lots of room to grow as athletes,” said Matthew Friesen, UCBC’s co-president.

“We’re aware that university is not and it’s not meant to be easy,” said Alexander Cho, senior external VP. “So we want to give people space to enjoy this sport without having the pressure of playing on a team or having to keep up in skill because it’s more casual.”

The club began as a group of students looking for a way to bring the broader badminton community onto campus. While Calgary already boasts a thriving badminton scene, UCBC bridges the gap between recreational and competitive play, offering both weekly sessions, seasonal tournaments and collaborations with other on-campus clubs.

Unlike varsity or intramural programs, UCBC emphasizes inclusivity over performance. Whether you’ve only tried badminton once in a junior high gym class or you’ve trained at a club level, you’re welcome to UCBC. That low-barrier entry is what keeps the club thriving.

“We put ourselves out there as a club that accepts all levels,” explained Cho. “If someone found badminton fun once, they can still pursue it here in a casual environment.”

“It’s easy to be a badminton player but it’s harder to be a good badminton player,” said Charlotte Calabia, co-president. “Having that community that embraces them can help them burst out of their bubble in the university sphere.”

Beyond casual play

While weekly sessions provide a relaxed, drop-in atmosphere, UCBC’s tournaments add another layer. Designed as a step up from casual play, these events invite students to test themselves in a competitive but approachable environment.

“Our tournaments aren’t as high-pressure as others in the city, but they still bring out that competitive spirit,” Friesen said. “It’s a chance for players to push themselves and grow.”

The tournaments also serve as a bridge to Calgary’s broader badminton network. As Calabia explained, local venues such as Sunridge Badminton Centre and businesses like Mr. Sun Tea sponsor UCBC events, helping the club connect students to resources and opportunities beyond campus. Prizes donated by sponsors not only motivate players but also highlight the support the sport enjoys within the city.

Community and connection

Partnerships with Active Living further strengthen the club’s reach. UCBC sessions regularly include both students and community members, creating a diverse mix of ages and skill levels. This approach has made the club especially popular with international students, many of whom may be looking for ways to build community in a new city.

“It’s really easy to get into the community once you’ve joined,” Friesen said. “People bring their friends, and it just grows from there.”

“People mainly hear about us through word of mouth,” said Calabia. “During our sessions, we have a lot of people come, sometimes invite their friends and they eventually sign up with us.”

The club’s Discord server keep members connected outside of practices, giving players an easy way to stay engaged and find games throughout the semester.

UCBC’s leadership understands the importance of striking a balance between consistency and flexibility. The club is structured enough to host tournaments and maintain partnerships, yet casual enough that members never feel pressured to perform. For many, that balance makes badminton more than just a sport — it becomes a stress-reliever, a social hub and a reason to look forward to the week.

A gateway into Calgary’s badminton community

Perhaps the most unique aspect of UCBC is its role in the community as a connector. By bringing together students, alumni and local players, the club creates natural links between the university and the wider badminton community. For newcomers to Calgary — especially international students — that can mean finding friends, mentors and even long-term connections through the sport.

“It’s almost like the club helps people put down roots here,” said Cho. “You join because you want to play, but you stay because of the people you meet.”

For UCBC, badminton is more than rallies and smashes.

“Here, you can leave the stress behind, pick up a racquet, and just play,” said Friesen.