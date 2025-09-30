Ready, set, cheer: Inside UCalgary’s Cheer Team

By Leigh Patrick, September 30 2025—

Cheerleading is often misunderstood — dismissed as glittery sideline entertainment. But the University of Calgary Cheer Team is rewriting that narrative. With impressive stunts, elite-level competition routines and a deep-rooted sense of camaraderie, they’re competing at the same level as the teams they cheer for.

UC Cheerleading isn;t just about spirit — it’s about sweat, sacrifice and the pursuit of excellence, whether on the sidelines or center stage. The team competes at Collegiate Level 6, one of the highest tiers in All-Star cheerleading. This level allows them to showcase advanced skills like full-twist flips and complex stunts, which demand precision, strength and endurance.

“It’s not necessarily what you think of as traditional cheerleading with pom-poms,” said Madison Taylor, the co-president of the team. “We do acrobatics with stunts and gymnastics — We throw the girls in the air.”

Their choreographed three-minute routines are packed with flipping and stunting, performed at every competition they attend. Practices are held on Mondays and Thursdays at an off-campus facility, with the athletes training independently beyond these sessions to stay competition-ready.

But what sets UC Cheerleading apart isn’t just their skill — it’s their mission. They’re building a culture of school spirit, inclusivity and resilience. The team also works to challenge the classic media-driven stereotype of cheerleaders.

“We really try to promote positivity,” said Julia Seo, the team’s other co-president.

“I promise, we’re so nice and some of the smartest people I know are on the team,” said Taylor.

By training and cheering together, the team promotes collaboration, fitness and overall positivity on campus, cultivating an atmosphere that’s welcoming to everyone. Tryouts are open to any student — no experience required. While many members come from dance or gymnastics backgrounds, others join without any prior experience.

“I didn’t have a dance background or anything. I just did other sports,” said Taylor. “So many people tell me they’re terrified because they can’t flip or they can’t touch their toes, but I feel like it’s really about coming in with a positive attitude.”

While joining anything new can be a scary experience, the rewards of finding community with like-minded, passionate individuals are transformative.

“It’s daunting at first,” admitted Seo. “But once you come to tryouts, you’ll see how fun it is. It becomes real — not just a scary idea in your head.”

Beyond the mat, cheer becomes a cornerstone of university life for the members. It offers structure, motivation and a built-in support system. For many, it is the heart of their campus experience.

“Knowing I had to be in class from this time and then had practice from this time,” reflected Taylor. “It was easier for me to say, ‘Okay, I’m sitting down. I’m studying.’”

“It motivates me to get my stuff done earlier so I can make time for cheer,” added Seo. “Because that’s what I want to do with my time.”

The team’s dynamic is one of its strongest assets. With a close-knit group of returners, ready to welcome incoming members and supportive coaches, recruits quickly find their place and their people.

“We have a really sweet group of girls,” shared Seo. “It’s a big social thing — All my friends are on the team.”

Whether they’re performing at campus events, fundraising through bake sales or helping out at orientations, UC Cheerleading is always finding new ways to engage with the community. In the stands or on the mat, they prove that school spirit isn’t just loud — it’s strong, smart and soaring.