Dinos’ 60th anniversary celebration spoiled by loss against nationally ranked Huskies

By Maggie Hsu, October 3 2025—

The Calgary Dinos opened their game Saturday afternoon with flair and dramatics as they welcomed the Saskatchewan Huskies to help them celebrate the 60th anniversary of the university and the program. Calgary’s strong running game that has given their more experience opponents trouble finally met its match with the Saskatchewan Huskies’ strong defense that has not allowed more than 100 rushing yards against even the strongest ground programs.

The Dinos fell to the Huskies with a score of 22-45 that saw Coach Ryan Sheahan decision to lean on short-yardage quarterback, Jet Zakrewski, more in the latter half of the game over David Jordan. Jordan prior to this game, Jordan had served as the Dinos’ defacto playmaker but with the Huskies not allowing any gaps, Sheahan and the Dinos needed to pivot.

The game started off strong with the Dinos’ kicker Vince Triumbari scoring a rouge on the opening kickoff. On the following drive, the Dinos continued to stun the Huskies as a sack on Anton Amundrud by second year defensive lineman Darius Redhead forced a fumble recovered by third-year linebacker Everett Schmuland to put the Dinos on the first drive of the game.

And they immediately capitalized with David Jordan progressing the ball 25 yards to give Jet Zakrewski the opportunity to rush for five yards to give Calgary its first major of the game, putting them up 8-0 following a Triumbari convert.

The Dinos’ defense would hold strong until the Huskies warmed up and returned to form in the final minutes of the quarter with a 74-yard drive that ended with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Amundrud to Thomas Jule. A convert from Lukas Scott would close the Dinos’ lead to just one point with the score sitting at 8-7 for the Dinos.

The floodgates opened for the Huskies and the second quarter would see them outscore the Dinos by a score of 16-4 including two touchdowns by veteran receiver Daniel Wiebe for a total of 55 passing yards.

With the score sitting at 24-11 at the half, would we see a second half resurgence from the Dinos that we’re so used to seeing? Spoiler alert: no.

The Dinos would double their score with a 41-yard field goal by Triumbari in the third and a late fourth quarter touch down drive led by Zakrewski which ended in a 13-yard touchdown to Zion Grant. However, the Huskies would nearly double up their own score including a third touchdown reception by Wiebe to give him the hat-trick, closing the game at 45-22 for the away team.

Dinos’ coach Ryan Sheahan would describe this loss as the first one that “hurt” — their losses against Regina at KICKOFF was close enough to give the young Dinos the momentum and confidence to face the season head-on and their loss against UBC was disappointing but winnable outside of the penalties that were marks of the team’s youth and lack of maturity in those high-emotion games.

“At the beginning, it looked like it was going our way,” said Sheahan post-game. “Unfortunately, we were the victims of our own errors — we played right into their hands a little bit.”

Up next

The Dinos head back on the road before the Thanksgiving week off. They visit the Regina Rams for their home opener rematch that saw the Dinos push the defending Hardy Cup Champions to overtime.

Kickoff in Regina is set for 2 p.m. local time in Mosaic Stadium.