Brian Thiessen’s centrist vision for Calgary

By Anna Maxwell, October 16 2025—

Brian Thiessen, a Calgary-based labour and employment lawyer and former chair of the Calgary Police Commission, is running for mayor as The Calgary Party’s candidate.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Thiessen said he initially opposed Calgary’s newly introduced municipal parties.

“I was with the 70 per cent of Albertans that didn’t want municipal political parties,” he said. “I’ll be straightforward — the province initiated political parties because Danielle Smith wants to run Calgary City Hall, and they only introduced them in Calgary and Edmonton.”

“[His response was to]organize a group to fight back, because we think Calgary City Hall, the councillors and the mayor should only answer to Calgarians,” said Thiessen.

After a year together, Thiessen said Calgary Party members have learned how to work as a team.

“We already trust one another,” he said. “That’s what a leader does, they build teams that can actually overcome their differences.”

He noted that he is “a centrist” and has attracted members from across the board, including card-carrying UCP and NDP members as well as federal Liberals and Conservatives.

“We take good ideas from across the political spectrum,” said Thiessen.

Housing affordability is a central focus of Thiessen’s platform.

Under his housing-first policy, he said every department must put housing at the centre of its decisions. For example, he said cutting six months from development approvals could shave roughly $50,000 off the price of a new home.

Thiessen said he is also targeting public transit for improvements.

“We want to increase the MAX rapid bus routes,” he said, aiming for more frequent service and real-time tracking to cut wait times.

He also backs adding two new Blue Line CTrain stations to serve the airport.

On the long-delayed Green Line LRT, he faulted years of delay that have effectively doubled its cost.

“We have to be transparent about tracking our costs and milestones,” he said, and he favours completing the Green Line’s downtown tunnel route in one continuous phase if stable funding can be secured.

He emphasized downtown public safety as another priority. Citing conversations with Bow Valley College students, he noted many don’t feel safe walking off campus in the evening. With the new Arts Commons cultural centre opening nearby, he said the city needs enhanced security.

His plan calls for “safe, well-lit CTrain stations with cameras everywhere,” “Transit Police back on transit,” and “a permanent police station back downtown,” he continued. His “housing first” strategy would also look to house the homeless and provide 24/7 mental-health and addiction support.

Thiessen also said Calgary needs stricter fiscal discipline and transparency.

“[I will]get City Hall’s house in order, [and] make sure every penny of taxpayer dollars is spent wisely and effectively.”

He cited a city survey in which voters chose to increase emergency services funding over a tax freeze, noting that Calgarians prioritize public safety and housing in their budget. He said the province currently takes 37 per cent of Calgarians’ tax dollars every year, and vowed to push for a new city charter to keep more revenue in Calgary. He added that reclaiming only a portion of that funding would allow spending on services from arts and culture rec centres to fixing potholes without raising taxes.

He said those funds could then go to local projects rather than requiring tax hikes.

Specifically addressing student voters, Thiessen said he has “never forgotten [his] roots” as a University of Calgary law student and noted he has a son in his first year of university and a daughter in grade 11.

“[University students] are some of the most sophisticated voters, they’re thoughtful, and they like policy,” he said.

Thiessen pointed out that his party team has already written over 100 pages, 11 policy toolkits from arts and culture to public safety and transit.

“If you like well-thought-out, thoughtful policy that’s going to make a difference in Calgarians’ lives, we’re going to do a great job implementing real policy to make change,” he said.

Thiessen’s campaign stands out for its depth and organization, positioning him as one of the most policy-literate contenders in the race. His housing-first strategy, expanded transit network and fiscal transparency goals reflect a thoughtful understanding of how municipal systems operate.

For students, these proposals speak to real priorities — affordability, safety and access — framed through a lens of efficiency and accountability. Yet, that same precision limits his vision. Thiessen’s Calgary is one of structure and stability, not reinvention.

To vote in Calgary’s municipal election, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Calgary on election day.

On Oct. 20, voters can cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor, as well as the councillor and school board trustee representing their ward.

For information on where to vote and how to get involved, visit www.electionscalgary.ca.