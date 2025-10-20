Larry Heather’s faith-driven bid for mayor

By Danijela Marcinkovic, October 16 2025—

Larry Heather, 71, is on year 29 of running for all three levels of government — municipal, provincial and federal. Heather has lived in Calgary since 1956, spending most of his life in the logistics industry. He attained a Bachelor of Religious Education degree from Briercrest Bible College and attended seminary school in Caronport, Sask. He also holds a graduate certificate specializing in theology from Regent College in Vancouver, B.C. Heather is currently the webmaster for the William Aberhart Historical Foundation.

Heather’s motivation for running in this municipal election stem from his strong religious convictions.

“I do it for the Lordship of Jesus … to represent Biblical ethical values on the ballot,” said Heather, in an interview with the Gauntlet.

With such strong religious convictions, Heather was asked how he planned to represent Calgarians as a diverse, multicultural population.

“The idea of multiculturalism is nonviable …you cannot operate on every value system brought [into Calgary,]” said Heather.

When asked about what his plans were to address the affordable housing shortages in Calgary, Heather stated that instead of building up, the municipal development plan should be focused on building outwards into greenfield.

Greenfield is a term used to describe an area of land that has not had buildings on it before, or buildings that have been put on the land for the first time.

“It is much cheaper to build greenfield than it is to re-do the uptown buildings,” said Heather. “[The municipal government] is pouring our property tax into very expensive redevelopments like Marda Loop.”

Heather had little to say about public transit and infrastructure.

“The buses are actually the most efficient. So if you wanted to replace the green line with a paved dedicated bus line now that all these allowances are bought and paid for, put a bus in. Much cheaper, much more efficient,” said Heather.

Heather claimed that there is “a big scam” going on with the temporary foreign worker program, which he believes has prevented many Calgarians from finding employment.

“What is behind the youth unemployment is that local employers simply cannot afford to hire locals anymore,” said Heather. “[The temporary foreign worker program] allows companies to bring in people at super low pay rates — a slave labour rate.”

It is unclear as to what Heather’s plans are to combat this.

Heather has used strong language to describe abortion and LGBTQ2IA+ issues in the past, and stated that he still stands by these statements. He once told the Calgary Herald that “a woman’s womb is the most dangerous place to live in Canada,” and protested the 2016 Calgary Pride parade.

“They are in the teachings of the Bible,” said Heather.

Heather was banned from the Calgary City Hall for two years after refusing to step down from the podium in 2016. Larry was asked if he still remains hostile towards City Hall procedures and if elected would he work within such procedures.

“I don’t agree with the way the current city is being run,” Heather said. “If they, upon my election to mayor, hand me a document that says ‘your allegiance is to the corporation of the City of Calgary, and you must not do anything to embarrass or bring the City of Calgary into disrepute’…I won’t sign that document.”

Heather’s decades-long record of candidacies makes him a familiar figure in Calgary’s political landscape, though his platform remains rooted in deeply personal convictions rather than broad civic consensus.

His emphasis on faith-driven governance and skepticism toward multiculturalism, urban densification and City Hall procedures set him apart sharply from other contenders. While his persistence reflects a long-standing commitment to public life, his views have consistently limited his appeal within Calgary’s increasingly diverse and urban electorate — a pattern reflected in his repeated last-place finishes across multiple elections.

For students and younger voters, Heather’s platform offers little alignment with contemporary social or economic priorities, positioning him as a symbolic rather than pragmatic voice in this race.

To vote in Calgary’s municipal election, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Calgary on election day.

On Oct. 20, voters can cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor, as well as the councillor and school board trustee representing their ward.

For information on where to vote and how to get involved, visit www.electionscalgary.ca.