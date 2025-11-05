Fresh starts: September 2025 visuals showcase

By Mia Gilje and Michael Sarsito, November 4 2025—

Inspired by the beginning of the fall term, and the many brand new first years making their way through orientation, this showcase is dedicated to representing the feeling of starting new and experiencing unexplored opportunities.

Graphic and Words by Jasmine Keller

My drawing reflects the theme of a fresh start in university, with the different coloured lines symbolizing the many possible futures and paths a student may choose for themselves. The student is shown floating in space, surrounded by uncertainty, to capture the feeling of navigating the unknown at the beginning of this journey.